Last updated on .From the section World Cup

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is about to take its first pause for breath after 17 days of thrilling action, shock upsets and many, many talking points.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty is following England's progress in Qatar, with BBC Sport columnist Guillem Balague also giving his unique insight into the superstars and big storylines of the tournament.

Send us your questions for our experts.