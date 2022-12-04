Last updated on .From the section Irish

Alberto Balde was named in Portadown's official teamsheet only to be replaced in a late change but then came on as a first-half substitute

Portadown's first Irish Premiership win of the season at Newry City on Sunday could be under threat because of a teamsheet issue.

Niall Currie and his players celebrated the club's first league victory since March as they clinched a 3-1 success.

However, Alberto Balde's arrival as a first-half substitute appears to have put the win in peril.

Balde was named in the official teamsheet but a late change saw Lee Donnellan drafted into the Ports side.

This took place with the permission of the referee.

Watch: Ports sink Newry to secure first win of the season

However, Donnellan sustained an injury in the first half and was replaced by former Middlesbrough player Balde on 28 minutes.

NIFL's rules state: "Should any nominated player or substitute sustain an injury or become otherwise incapacitated after the submission of the teamsheet to the referee and before the kick-off, he may be replaced provided that the referee and the opposing club are informed prior to kick-off."

But with Balde coming on as a substitute, Portadown may have difficulty arguing that he was "incapacitated".

The Northern Ireland Football League has confirmed that it will investigate the Portadown issue and a further query about Larne's victory over Glenavon on Friday evening.

Larne are understood to be totally confident that they committed no breach with the Inver Park club insisting they submitted the correct team to the NIFL's computerised system after the club's social media channels had earlier incorrectly posted a line-up which included Jeff Hughes, as opposed to Albert Watson, who did start the game.

"The NI Football League has been made aware of queries raised from two games this weekend and will begin an investigation on these matters on Monday," said a NIFL statement.