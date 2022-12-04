Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Will Goodwin's goal was his sixth of the season for Torquay United

Torquay United boss Gary Johnson hopes victory at Dagenham and Redbridge can kickstart a run of good results.

Will Goodwin's goal just before half-time secured the Gulls' fourth win in 22 games this season and saw them move off the bottom of the National League.

Torquay, who have won just twice since early September, are now three points from leaving the relegation places.

"It was a great performance, but it was with an energy and a team sprit that we knew we were near," said Johnson.

"I'm just pleased that we've proved it now and we've got our first result in the hope that that's the first one of maybe two or three or four."

The Gulls face fellow strugglers Oldham and Yeovil Town - the latter in back-to-back games over the Christmas period - as they aim to claw their way out of the relegation zone.

"It's nice to be able to see we're only three points away now and we've got Oldham to play soon," added Johnson.

"If you can nick points off the top teams - Dagenham are in the top 10 - then that's a bonus as well."