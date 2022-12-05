Last updated on .From the section Football

Guillem Balague became Biggleswade chairman in 2019

Broadcaster Guillem Balague said he "wouldn't have missed this for the world" after leaving the World Cup in Qatar to watch Biggleswade United reach the FA Vase last 32 for the first time.

The Spanish journalist is chair of the South Midlands League Premier Division club after first joining them as director of football in 2014.

They host Coventry Sphinx in round four after beating Lakenheath on Saturday.

"This is where I have to be, where I want to be," Balague said.

Because of his trip to England, he will miss Spain's last-16 game against Morocco on Tuesday.

He told BBC Three Counties Radio: "I went [to Qatar] a week before the tournament and it's a long tournament, you are there for a long time.

"I was going to come [to the Biggleswade game] anyway, then go to Barcelona for a couple of days, then fly back for the [World Cup] quarter-final, which is a real clash of weather," he said.

Saturday's game with Lakenheath ended 1-1, before Biggleswade prevailed 3-1 on penalties - their fourth win in the competition, including two qualifiers, to reach the fourth round.

"I think it's five games to Wembley now and it gives us another month to dream," said Balague, whose vocal encouragement of his team left him hoarse.

"They are a really good team and it seemed like it could go away from us but we just don't give up. I don't know where they get that mentality - I'm not like that.

He continued: "Somebody said there's a replay on Tuesday and I was thinking I need to change my flight, but it was just penalties.

"I don't want to lose my voice ever, but maybe no-one can recognise my voice any more, because it's gone. It was really worth it."

A crowd of 217 watched the game at Second Meadow, a big increase on the double figure crowds for their two previous home fixtures.

Winning clubs in the fourth round receive £1,875, with the losers pocketing £600.

Balague added: "Every round we have done in the FA Vase, we have had maybe 15, 20 more people coming to the club, maybe 50 today.

"They have seen what we offer and that there is a chance to support a local club, and that is the biggest win."