Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a huge offer to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup.

A number of clubs have expressed interest in him, with Al-Nassr's offer the biggest at around 200m euros a year, according to reports.

Ronaldo, 37, is a free agent after his Manchester United contract was terminated last month following a controversial interview.

He criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag.

In the interview with TalkTV, he also said he turned down a £305m deal to join a Saudi Arabian club in the summer - a move that would have seen him become the highest-paid footballer in the world.

It is understood Ronaldo is fully committed to Portugal's World Cup campaign and is not intending to make a decision about his future plans until that is over.

Portugal face Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar on Tuesday.

Earlier in the tournament, Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups as he converted a penalty in their 3-2 group stage win against Ghana.

Although he is a free agent, Ronaldo is not allowed to sign for a new club until 1 January as he was contracted to United when the last transfer window closed.

He must also serve a two-game ban at domestic level with any new club - in England or abroad - for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand last season.

Ronaldo scored 145 goals in 346 appearances for United over two spells, leaving for Real Madrid in 2009 before returning to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2021.

He had just over seven months remaining on his £500,000-a-week contract with United.