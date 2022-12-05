Ben Garner took Swindon to the League Two play-offs last season before joining Charlton

League One side Charlton Athletic have sacked manager Ben Garner after less than six months in charge.

The 42-year-old only joined the club from Swindon in June, signing a three-year-deal at The Valley.

However Charlton have taken only two points from their past five League One matches to slip to 17th, just seven points above the relegation zone.

Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard said the search for Garner's successor was under way, with a caretaker to be appointed.

"In his time at Charlton, the club have achieved some standout results, including big wins against some of the better teams in this league," Sandgaard said of Garner.

"Unfortunately, we haven't been able to sustain a consistency of results and our league position and recent form have left us in a situation where we had to act to give ourselves the best opportunity to get the most from this season as well as building a positive and winning environment for future years."

Garner's final game was Friday's 1-0 defeat at home to struggling Cheltenham, which saw the Addicks booed off by their supporters.

After the game the former Bristol Rovers boss told the South London Press external-link that sacking managers would not solve the club's "cultural" problems.

He said: "You can keep changing manager every three or four months if you want. It's deeper than that. It's a cultural issue. It's a mentality issue. That's harder to change but that's what we've got to do.

"I want to do that. I'm very willing to do that. I know I'll be successful if I'm given the opportunity to do that."

Despite guiding Charlton to a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Premier League Brighton, Garner won only three of his last 16 league games in charge - dating back to August. They all came in succession in an 11-day spell in mid-October.

The Addicks are due to visit League Two Stockport on Wednesday (19:45 GMT) in an FA Cup second-round replay.