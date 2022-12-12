Last updated on .From the section National League

Phil Parkinson's Wrexham side have lost only two of their 22 league games so far this season

Wrexham's National League game against Chesterfield has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Racecourse.

Wrexham, who are second, were due to host third-placed Chesterfield on Tuesday, 13 December.

But the fixture was called off on Monday afternoon because of the freezing temperatures.

Wrexham had been hoping to extend their 12-game unbeaten run, while Chesterfield have lost only one of their last 10 matches.

"With temperatures having been below freezing in Wrexham all day today, we took the decision to make an early pitch inspection to help prevent unnecessary journeys in light of the projected forecast," a Wrexham statement said.

"Frost covers were put down over the weekend, with the pitch fit at that time, but the extreme cold - with temperatures as low as minus seven degrees last night, and a forecast of minus five degrees tonight - has led to the decision to call the game off."

Wrexham are due to host Scunthorpe in the FA Trophy on Saturday, 17 December, while Chesterfield are at home against Coalville on the same afternoon.

A new date for the Chesterfield game is to be confirmed.