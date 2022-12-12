Close menu

Wrexham P-P Chesterfield: National League game off due to frozen Racecourse pitch

Phil Parkinson
Phil Parkinson's Wrexham side have lost only two of their 22 league games so far this season

Wrexham's National League game against Chesterfield has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Racecourse.

Wrexham, who are second, were due to host third-placed Chesterfield on Tuesday, 13 December.

But the fixture was called off on Monday afternoon because of the freezing temperatures.

Wrexham had been hoping to extend their 12-game unbeaten run, while Chesterfield have lost only one of their last 10 matches.

"With temperatures having been below freezing in Wrexham all day today, we took the decision to make an early pitch inspection to help prevent unnecessary journeys in light of the projected forecast," a Wrexham statement said.

"Frost covers were put down over the weekend, with the pitch fit at that time, but the extreme cold - with temperatures as low as minus seven degrees last night, and a forecast of minus five degrees tonight - has led to the decision to call the game off."

Wrexham are due to host Scunthorpe in the FA Trophy on Saturday, 17 December, while Chesterfield are at home against Coalville on the same afternoon.

A new date for the Chesterfield game is to be confirmed.

Tuesday 13th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County22156157213651
2Wrexham22155255193650
3Chesterfield21134443251843
4Woking22124637221540
5Barnet2111374038236
6Southend2297630201034
7Solihull Moors2196635241133
8Boreham Wood218762521431
9Eastleigh2394102629-331
10Halifax229492127-631
11Bromley218673129230
12Wealdstone228682633-730
13Dag & Red208573436-229
14Altrincham237883342-929
15York237792624228
16Maidenhead United2384112531-628
17Aldershot2182113033-326
18Dorking2375113952-1326
19Yeovil2241171721-423
20Maidstone United2356122850-2221
21Oldham2155112233-1120
22Torquay2346132746-1918
23Gateshead2138102536-1117
24Scunthorpe2337132747-2016
