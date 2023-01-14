Close menu
National League
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00WokingWoking
Venue: Glanford Park, England

Scunthorpe United v Woking

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Foster
  • 2Ogle
  • 6Boyce
  • 19Butterfield
  • 13Lavery
  • 8Beestin
  • 15Taft
  • 20Wilson
  • 22Shrimpton
  • 23Daniel
  • 30Pugh

Substitutes

  • 3O'Malley
  • 12Rowe
  • 28Gallimore
  • 37Poulter
  • 41Oxborough

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 3Casey
  • 4Cuthbert
  • 12Moss
  • 8Daly
  • 5McNerney
  • 10Amond
  • 14Browne
  • 15O'Connell
  • 16Nwabuokei
  • 17Kellerman

Substitutes

  • 2Lofthouse
  • 7Korboa
  • 11Johnson
  • 18Roles
  • 20Dackers
Referee:
Matthew Dicicco

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County27188169254462
2Wrexham25185264214359
3Chesterfield23154449272249
4Woking25154645252049
5Barnet2412574441341
6Southend25108733211238
7Dag & Red2411583938138
8Wealdstone2510783236-437
9Eastleigh26105113233-135
10Bromley249783331234
11Boreham Wood248972825333
12Solihull Moors249693634233
13Altrincham258983745-833
14York2688103230232
15Halifax2595112432-832
16Dorking2786134464-2030
17Maidenhead United2685132737-1029
18Yeovil2451272022-227
19Aldershot2582153244-1226
20Oldham2466123040-1024
21Gateshead25410113141-1022
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2756163159-2821
24Scunthorpe2647153253-2119
