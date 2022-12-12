Last updated on .From the section National League

Barnet have seen a second successive National League game postponed because of the freezing weather

Barnet's National League game with Yeovil on Tuesday, 13 December has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The south east of England has been hit by snow, including a covering on the field at Barnet.

A pitch inspection by a referee took place on Monday afternoon, with the surface being deemed to be unplayable.

It is the second successive postponement for Barnet after Saturday's trip to FC Halifax Town was called off due to the freezing weather.

A new date for the game has yet to be announced, but all tickets will remain valid for the re-arranged fixture.