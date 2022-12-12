Close menu

Barnet P-P Yeovil Town: Frozen Hive pitch fails inspection

National League

Barnet FC
Barnet have seen a second successive National League game postponed because of the freezing weather

Barnet's National League game with Yeovil on Tuesday, 13 December has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The south east of England has been hit by snow, including a covering on the field at Barnet.

A pitch inspection by a referee took place on Monday afternoon, with the surface being deemed to be unplayable.

It is the second successive postponement for Barnet after Saturday's trip to FC Halifax Town was called off due to the freezing weather.

A new date for the game has yet to be announced, but all tickets will remain valid for the re-arranged fixture.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 13th December 2022

  • BarnetBarnet19:45YeovilYeovil Town
  • AldershotAldershot Town19:45Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • AltrinchamAltrincham19:45Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge19:45EastleighEastleigh
  • DorkingDorking Wanderers19:45Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • Notts CountyNotts County19:45GatesheadGateshead
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:45WokingWoking
  • SouthendSouthend United19:45HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • WrexhamWrexham19:45ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • YorkYork City19:45Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County22156157213651
2Wrexham22155255193650
3Chesterfield21134443251843
4Woking22124637221540
5Barnet2111374038236
6Southend2297630201034
7Solihull Moors2196635241133
8Boreham Wood218762521431
9Eastleigh2394102629-331
10Halifax229492127-631
11Bromley218673129230
12Wealdstone228682633-730
13Dag & Red208573436-229
14Altrincham237883342-929
15York237792624228
16Maidenhead United2384112531-628
17Aldershot2182113033-326
18Dorking2375113952-1326
19Yeovil2241171721-423
20Maidstone United2356122850-2221
21Oldham2155112233-1120
22Torquay2346132746-1918
23Gateshead2138102536-1117
24Scunthorpe2337132747-2016
View full National League table

