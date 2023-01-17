Close menu

Dagenham & Redbridge P-P Eastleigh: National League match off because of frozen pitch

Last updated on .From the section National League

Dagenham's Chigwell Construction Stadium
Dagenham & Redbridge are seventh in the National League, three places and three points above Eastleigh

Tuesday's National League match between Dagenham & Redbridge and Eastleigh has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The referee took the decision after arriving at the Chigwell Construction Stadium ahead of the scheduled 19:45 GMT kick-off.

The game was called off around an hour and half before kick-off because of the condition of the playing surface and expected cold weather in the evening.

A new date for the match will be announced in due course.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County23166159213854
2Wrexham22155255193650
3Chesterfield21134443251843
4Woking22124637221540
5Barnet2111374038236
6Southend2297630201034
7Solihull Moors2196635241133
8Boreham Wood218762521431
9Eastleigh2394102629-331
10Halifax229492127-631
11Bromley218673129230
12Wealdstone228682633-730
13Dag & Red208573436-229
14Altrincham237883342-929
15Dorking2485114254-1229
16York237792624228
17Maidenhead United2384112531-628
18Aldershot2182113033-326
19Yeovil2241171721-423
20Maidstone United2456133053-2321
21Oldham2155112233-1120
22Torquay2346132746-1918
23Gateshead2238112538-1317
24Scunthorpe2337132747-2016
View full National League table

