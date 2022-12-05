World Cup 2022: Fixture schedule and where to watch on TV
BBC Sport provides you with all the fixture and TV information available for the Fifa World Cup.
You can follow live text commentary of every game on the BBC Sport website, plus reports, news and analysis throughout the tournament.
Fixtures and TV schedule for the remaining Fifa World Cup 2022 games
Last 16
Tuesday 6 December
(All times are GMT)
Game 55: Morocco v Spain, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00) - ITV
Game 56: Portugal v Switzerland, Lusail Iconic Stadium (19:00) - ITV
Quarter-finals
Friday 9 December
Game 58: Croatia v Brazil, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00)
Game 57: Netherlands v Argentina, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (19:00)
Saturday 10 December
Game 60: Winners of game 55 v winners of game 56, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (15:00)
Game 59: England v France, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (19:00) -ITV
Semi-finals
Tuesday 13 December
Game 61: Winners of game 57 v winners of game 58, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (19:00)
Wednesday 14 December
Game 62: Winners of game 59 v winners of game 60, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (19:00)
Third-place play-off
Saturday 17 December
Game 63: Losers of game 61 v losers of game 62, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00) - BBC One
Final
Sunday 18 December
Game 64: Winners of game 61 v winners of game 62, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (15:00) - BBC One
*Match and TV schedule subject to change. Times in GMT
