The Goals Plymouth site (top left) is close to Home Park stadium and the club's current training pitches at Harper's Park (right)

Plymouth Argyle have changed their plans for a new training ground.

But Argyle say the terms of the sale have been changed and are no longer suitable for the League One leaders.

The club has now agreed in principle to buy land adjacent to Home Park which is currently home to Goals Plymouth and close to the current training ground.

"In the period since that announcement, the owners of Parkway Sports Club have informed the club that the terms of sale have changed and that the club would need to purchase the land at risk - in other words, before planning permission has been granted. This was not suitable to the club," an Argyle statement read.

"As a result of this development, and with a dedicated training site integral to the club's long-term strategy, we continued to assess our options, and we are delighted to confirm that we have agreed in principle to purchase the site of Goals Plymouth, which sits adjacent to Home Park on Outland Road."

An artist's impression of Argyle's initial plans for Parkway Sports Club, now rejected, that were unveiled in August

The club intends to continue to run the five-a-side all-weather pitches on the site as well as developing the land to enhance the current facilities at Harper's Park.

"While it has been a challenge getting to this stage, the benefits for the club from this change of course are substantial, and we are very excited by the prospect of delivering our vision for the club much closer to the familiar surroundings of Home Park," said chief executive Andrew Parkinson.

"This represents an outstanding opportunity for us, and I'm sure that supporters will share in our anticipation.

"As I said when we initially announced the plans for a new first-team site, infrastructure enhancements are essential if Argyle are to prosper in the coming years, and this is another big step in the right direction."