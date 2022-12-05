Last updated on .From the section Aldershot

Ross McNeilly (left), pictured with Aldershot's head of football operations Terry Brown, has overseen four clean sheets in eight games as interim boss

Aldershot Town have appointed interim boss Ross McNeilly as manager on a permanent basis until at least the end of the National League season.

The 38-year-old, who spent almost five years as Shots academy boss, has guided them to five wins in eight games since Mark Molesley was sacked in October.

The club say they have a "view to extend" McNeilly's contract further.

"He's come through the academy, knows the club and the players want to play under him," said chairman Shahid Azeem.

"The performances and winning record during his interim spell stood out among the high-quality pool of candidates that applied.

"The board are very excited to have Ross in charge until the end of the season where we will sit down and discuss plans for the future beyond this year."

Molesley and assistant Tom Prodomo were dismissed after eight defeats in the opening 13 games of the season left Aldershot 22nd in the table.

The Shots won their first three matches under McNeilly and although they followed that with three consecutive defeats, two more victories have lifted them to 15th, eight points clear of the bottom four.