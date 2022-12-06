Midfielder James has worn the captain's armband for Bristol City this season

Bristol City midfielder Matty James says they need to be "more ruthless" when their Championship campaign resumes on Saturday against Rotherham.

The club sit 18th in the table and have not won in their last five matches, including a 1-0 home defeat by Sheffield United last time out.

"We were on top for most of the game and didn't punish them," James told BBC Radio Bristol's Sound of the City.

"Then we conceded a poor goal where we weren't ruthless enough in our box."

"Can we be a little bit more ruthless at both ends of the pitch?" James added.

"When we're on top, can we punish [teams]?"

James has been a fixture in the Robins' midfield since arriving at Ashton Gate last summer and is one of the more experienced members of the squad.

The 31-year-old has played in 12 matches this season, starting 11 of them, although has also had time out with injuries.

"For us, it's keep performing the way we are but can we have that bit more ruthlessness and can a player be a little bit more greedy in a certain situation, as opposed to trying to pick out a player. Can you just shoot?" James said.

"Can we be a little bit more consistent with the crosses and not hitting the first man as many times? These are the things we're trying to work on."

Bristol City have scored 27 league goals so far this season - only six teams have scored more - and were among the most prolific sides in the early months of the season.

But they have only managed two goals in their last five Championship matches.

"I think that's what the gaffer is trying to say to us and push us towards, to be that little bit more hard to beat because we do create chances," James added.

"If we can do one and be more ruthless in the other, we'll win more games than we will lose. That's the plan, anyway."