Vivianne Miedema has scored three goals in seven Women's Super League games this season

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema says managers should instigate breaks for players, after she was granted a leave of absence in November.

Miedema missed Arsenal's Women's Super League win over Leicester and two friendlies for the Netherlands.

The 26-year-old returned to the matchday squad in Arsenal's 3-2 league loss to Manchester United.

"They [coaches] need to be a bit more aware of it and sometimes probably instigate it," Miedema said.

Speaking before Arsenal's Champions League match against Juventus on Wednesday, she added: "I hope that by me taking the time off, it will have done good for a couple of players.

"[I hope] they are feeling confident enough to actually ask for that break and don't feel ashamed for needing it because, as I've said so many times before, it's been so non-stop over the last couple of years that, at one point, you kind of just need to switch off.

"For some people that might mean two weeks, for other people that might mean longer. I just hope that they feel confident enough to ask for that time off."

Miedema has also been vocal about player management in the wake of a raft of Arsenal injuries. Beth Mead, Lina Hurtig and Kim Little are all unavailable for the European match.

However, Leah Williamson and Rafaelle Souza are back in the squad following their return from injury during the side's 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

Miedema added: "We've missed them. As a team, especially when you have that many injuries, you stick together.

"You try and help each other out. Then the moment that the players are coming back, it just lifts the whole atmosphere in the team."

Arsenal are unbeaten in the Champions League so far this season but Juventus are the only team to take points from the English club following a 1-1 draw in November.

Jonas Eidevall's side have also registered a 5-1 win at defending Champions Lyon and a 3-1 victory over Zurich. Their record sees them top of group C with Juventus two points behind.