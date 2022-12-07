Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Friday's two World Cup quarter-finals will be shown live on BBC television.

Croatia v Brazil (15:00 GMT) and Netherlands v Argentina (19:00) will be broadcast on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

ITV will show both of Saturday's matches - England v France (19:00) after Morocco v Portugal (15:00).

Radio commentary of all four matches will be available in the UK on BBC Sounds, with live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

Here's everything you need to know before the quarter-finals...

Croatia v Brazil

Brazil made their journey into the quarter-finals look easy as they scored four first-half goals to beat South Korea 4-1. They will be heavy favourites against 2018 runners-up Croatia, who needed penalties to overcome Japan.

When is Croatia v Brazil?

Croatia play Brazil on Friday, 9 December at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan at 15:00 GMT - 18:00 local time in Qatar.

What TV channel is Croatia v Brazil?

BBC One is showing the match live with highlights and clips on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Is Croatia v Brazil on the radio?

Croatia and Brazil's quarter-final is on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, with build-up beginning at 14:00 GMT.

How else can I follow Croatia v Brazil?

The BBC Sport website will have live text commentary of Croatia v Brazil. There will also be a live text providing pre-match news throughout the day.

Netherlands v Argentina

Louis van Gaal's Netherlands moved into the World Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over the United States, while Argentina, helped by a moment of magic from Lionel Messi on his 1,000th career appearance, beat Australia 2-1.

Friday's game will be a rematch of the 2014 semi-final, when Argentina beat the Dutch on penalties after a goalless draw.

When is Netherlands v Argentina?

The Netherlands play Argentina on Friday, 9 December at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail at 19:00 GMT - 22:00 local time in Qatar.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Argentina?

BBC One is showing the match live with highlights and clips also on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Is Netherlands v Argentina on the radio?

The Netherlands and Argentina's last-eight tie is on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Coverage begins at 14:00 GMT and includes commentary on Friday's earlier quarter-final between Croatia and Brazil at 15:00.

How else can I follow Netherlands v Argentina?

The BBC Sport website will have live text commentary of Netherlands v Argentina. There will also be a live text providing pre-match news throughout the day.

Morocco v Portugal

Morocco reached the last eight of a World Cup for the first time as they dumped out 2010 champions Spain on penalties, while Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick to give Portugal a 6-1 win over Switzerland.

When is Morocco v Portugal?

Morocco play Portugal on Saturday, 10 December at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha at 15:00 GMT - 18:00 local time in Qatar.

What TV channel is Morocco v Portugal ?

ITV are showing the match live with highlights and clips on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Is Morocco v Portugal on the radio?

Morocco's last-eight tie against Portugal on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds, with World Cup build-up beginning at 14:00 GMT.

How else can I follow Morocco v Portugal?

The BBC Sport website will have live text commentary of Morocco v Portugal. There will also be a live text providing pre-match news throughout the day.

England v France

England will meet France in a mouth-watering quarter-final after beating Senegal 3-0, while the reigning champions coasted past Poland in their last-16 tie.

It will be the first time the two sides have met in the knockout round of a men's major tournament.

When is England v France?

England play France on Saturday, 10 December at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at 19:00 GMT - 22:00 local time in Qatar.

What TV channel is England v France?

ITV are showing the match live with highlights and clips on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Is England v France on the radio?

England's quarter-final against France is on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. Coverage begins at 12:00 GMT and includes commentary on Saturday's earlier quarter-final between Morocco and Portugal at 15:00.

How else can I follow England v France?

The BBC Sport website will have live text commentary of England v France. There will also be a live text providing pre-match news throughout the day.

