World Cup 2022: England v France - pick your combined XI
Last updated on .From the section World Cup
|Fifa World Cup
It's bad enough just trying to pick one team.
Now imagine being a manager with the England AND France squads available to select a line-up from. Well, here you go.
There are some big decisions to make. Is anyone brave - or daft - enough to leave out Kylian Mbappe? Who partners the France superstar? Then do you go for Jordan Pickford or Hugo Lloris in goal?
Before Saturday's mouth-watering quarter-final between the two sides, have a go at choosing your combined XI and let us know your selections via #bbcfootball. Go!
My combined England-France XI
