Celtic beat Glasgow City 3-2 after extra time in last season's final

Holders Celtic will open their Women's Scottish Cup defence away to Falkirk.

Last season's beaten finalists Glasgow City are at home to Scottish Women's Premier League 1 rivals Hamilton Academical.

SWPL1 champions Rangers host Stirling University in the fourth round.

Hibernian, who meet Rangers in Sunday's SWPL Cup final, are at home to Spartans, Heart of Midlothian visit Dundee United and Aberdeen welcome Hutchison Vale.

The Women's Scottish Cup fourth-round ties take place on the weekend of 8 January.