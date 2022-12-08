Close menu

World Cup 2022: Spain boss Luis Enrique leaves role after last-16 exit

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments104

Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique has been in charge for four years
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Luis Enrique has left his role as Spain manager after they were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco.

The 52-year-old took charge in 2018 and guided Spain to the Euro 2020 semi-finals, where they lost to Italy.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said a "new project" should start but did not put a time frame on when a new boss would be announced.

"We would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff," the RFEF said in a statement.

Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening group game of the World Cup but their possession-based game saw them accused of being "boring" as they drew 1-1 with Germany and lost 2-1 to Japan.

On Tuesday, Spain were held to a goalless draw by Morocco before losing a penalty shootout as they were knocked out.

Spain drew plaudits for their style and established themselves as the world's leading nation under Luis Aragones and Vicente del Bosque in their era of domination between 2008 and 2012 when they won two successive Euros either side of their first World Cup.

But the side has not won a major trophy since being crowned European champions in 2012. And they have not progressed past the last 16 at the World Cup since their triumph in 2010.

Enrique's most successful period as manager at club level came with Barcelona. Between 2014 and 2017 he won the Champions League and guided them to two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and Spanish Super Cup.

He took over as manager of Spain in the wake of their chaotic 2018 World Cup campaign, succeeding Fernando Hierro who had stepped in two days before the tournament because Julen Lopetegui was sacked for announcing he was taking over at Real Madrid after the tournament.

Former Spain midfielder Enrique stepped away from his role for a short period in 2019 because his late daughter had been diagnosed with bone cancer, before returning for the side's impressive Euros run in the tournament that was delayed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

104 comments

  • Comment posted by Liverian, today at 12:21

    Considering they had no Xavi, no Iniesta, no Torres, no Villa, no Puyol, no Ramos, no Alonso, no Pique, no Casillas, no Fabregas, and pretty much no decent centre forwards...

    ...and the fact that he had a 9-yr old daughter who died tragically midway through his reign as manager, Luis Enrique certainly didn't disgrace himself. He also seems an honest and likeable man, so best wishes to him.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:26

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well im surprised he thought he could still play tika taka football with the players he already had. How naive

  • Comment posted by the sheriff , today at 12:27

    I hope the tedious Southgate Out mob are keeping note of what is happening for Germany and Spain… it could be so so much worse

    • Reply posted by soccerteur, today at 12:33

      soccerteur replied:
      Now you are teasing us!

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 12:21

    So sad to hear that Enrique lost his daughter to bone cancer during his tenure as Spain manager. All credit to him for returning to get Spain to the Euro's semi-finals.

  • Comment posted by EPSeagull, today at 12:24

    Sam Allardyce is free, Spain need to get back to basics

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 12:28

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      They would do him a nice pint of sangria over there too.

  • Comment posted by Bojos Hapless Clown Circus, today at 12:14

    Pass pass pass me the tissues

    • Reply posted by Pope, today at 12:20

      Pope replied:
      adios senorita

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 12:19

    Roberto Martinez is free.

    • Reply posted by My thoughts, today at 12:23

      My thoughts replied:
      Gareth might be after Saturday evening!!!

  • Comment posted by EPSeagull, today at 12:25

    Another team that failed because they didn’t utilise their Brighton players properly

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by V5hal, today at 12:31

    barca football model is outdated spanish want to see real madrid syle of football

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 12:25

    Paid the price of too much sideways passing and slow indirect football.
    I hope other Managers closer to home take note.
    You win matches by scoring goals, not by boring the opposition to sleep.

  • Comment posted by woody, today at 12:18

    Hys on this and not other news?

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 12:14

    Hopefully they get Pep in. Lot's of hugs the rest of the PL

    • Reply posted by chris13, today at 12:23

      chris13 replied:
      That's who the Spanish will go for, Pep.

  • Comment posted by Tobey Ornatobe, today at 12:36

    Absurd. Morocco's win was a great defensive victory but that Spanish performance would have swept most more-attacking sides away. He deserved to stay.

  • Comment posted by Janner, today at 12:29

    No shock there.

  • Comment posted by Max, today at 12:27

    Strange one. Yes they got knocked out but they played decent stuff - the killer being too much passing passing passing. Also a young squad, mostly. And in transition.

  • Comment posted by Al, today at 12:23

    I think its a good time to fine a new manager. He did his best and was an ok manager.

  • Comment posted by cunny, today at 12:18

    Hardly a surprise

  • Comment posted by Kitson, today at 12:38

    Spain, without the S.

  • Comment posted by paul Shropshire, today at 12:36

    Olmo, Olmo, Olmo mo mo mo....

    • Reply posted by paul Shropshire, today at 12:39

      paul Shropshire replied:
      One for the tiktok generation....

  • Comment posted by discowafers, today at 12:24

    Man City fans write your goodbye cards to Pep now - and get them posted before the Royal Mail strike!

    • Reply posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 12:29

      ForeVeryManCareLigion replied:
      Who wins in a strike?
      Nobody!
      Leads to further issues and less competitive advantage resulting in further reorganisation and further job losses
      Well done Tories!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:24

    Has Enrique ever heard of the word, Shoot before. It could be useful when he finds himself another job

Top Stories

Fifa World Cup 2022

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport