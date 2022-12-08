Bournemouth Sports beat Torquay United in a five-goal thriller to progress to the third round of the Women's FA Cup for the first time

When Bournemouth Sports travel west to face Cardiff City LFC in the third round of the Women's FA Cup the "pressure will be off", says first-team manager Ricky Barton.

Sports, who play in the fifth tier Southern Region Women's Football League, are the lowest ranked side left in the competition.

"We are going to have to be at our very best," Barton told BBC Sport.

"We will make sure we enjoy the experience and leave with no regrets."

Bournemouth Sports, who were founded in 2009, will face a stiff test when they arrive at the Ocean Way ground, which is less than a mile from Cardiff docks, on Sunday.

Not only do the Dragons play in the league above, in the National League Division One South West, they have won all nine of their league games so far this season to put them top of the table.

"We know they are a strong side, they're unbeaten and they must be full of confidence," added Barton.

"We've been really lucky that our fellow local teams AFC Bournemouth, Southampton Women and Moneyfields have all played them this season so we have been able to talk to them and they've all been great."

"Massive fighting spirit"

Bournemouth Sports have risen through the ranks since their humble beginnings in 2009 and last summer were able to attract former National League players to bolster their squad

This is the furthest Bournemouth Sports have ever progressed in the Women's FA Cup after they beat Torquay United 3-2 in the second round last month.

Jess Fowell scored the winner with a superb long-range strike that flew into the bottom right corner of the net beyond the outstretched arm of the diving goalkeeper.

"I couldn't believe it, I was in shock," said Sports' player of the match Liane Folkenstern.

"I felt so happy it was almost unbelievable. The game was so tense, every time we went ahead they would score.

"A massive fighting spirit came over me and knew from that point, we couldn't let them score again.

"After the final whistle we very poorly sprayed a bottle of champagne to celebrate and headed into town to watch a World Cup game."

Players "always willing to learn and improve"

Bournemouth Sports' first-team manager Ricky Barton says they will have to be "at their very best" when they take on an in-form Cardiff City LFC side on Sunday

Bournemouth Sports added some National League players to their squad in the summer which has improved their experience and depth on the bench.

They have been promoted in back-to-back seasons and boss Barton believes the real quality comes from the entire club's commitment to one another.

"The coaches are doing a great job, especially Dr Vincent Marmion who puts in a superb effort coaching week-to-week and making the finer tweaks to take us to the next level," said Barton.

"But full credit to the players that are continuously willing to learn and improve.

"The girls train twice a week already and with work, family and other commitments, we just can't expect anything else from them, so we won't change anything heading into the Cardiff match."

For the small Dorset outfit a win in Cardiff, with temperatures forecast to be near freezing at the weekend, would not only re-write the club's short history but it could set up a dream tie against a top-tier team from the Women's Super League.

"If we went further it would be unbelievable. I can't even imagine if we were to draw a team from the WSL," added Folkenstern.

"I'm not sure how that game would go but what an experience that would be. We have nothing to lose against Cardiff, no pressure to win as the underdogs and it will be a great day out for the club.

"We will fight as we always do and who knows what will happen - it's the FA Cup."