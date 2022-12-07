Last updated on .From the section Maidstone United

Maidstone United lost 4-2 to Dorking Wanderers in their second home match of the season

Maidstone United have been fined £2,500 by the Football Association for misogynistic chanting towards a Dorking Wanderers supporter during their National League game in August.

The FA regulatory commission said the club failed to stop a "not insignificant group" of supporters chanting towards "a young female fan".

Maidstone say they will pay "nearly £4,000" in all, after including costs.

Club chief executive Bill Williams condemned the "vile behaviour".

"Let me take this opportunity to apologise again for what happened that evening and reiterate our zero tolerance towards any inappropriate behaviour," Williams said in a statement.

"It's been clear from the matches since that this message has more than hit home.

"Should there be any doubt, just look at the fine we have incurred. There's no magic money tree for that. It will have to come out of our budget and that will have an impact elsewhere."