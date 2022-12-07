Last updated on .From the section Partick Thistle

Boardroom change is afoot at Firhill

Partick Thistle chair Jacqui Low and all but one of the other directors are to step down after recent fan protests.

BBC Scotland has learned the club is preparing to accept the resignations and make announcements regarding supporter ownership of the club.

The Partick Thistle FC Trust recently became the majority shareholder when it was gifted the late Colin Weir's shares, but talks with the the group initially founded to take on the holding, The Jags Foundation, broke down earlier this year.

Fans gathered outside the ground at the recent Scottish Cup win over Kelty Hearts in protest against the current board.

Talks this week between the trust and the foundation appear to have cleared the way for greater co-operation among the fanbase now that new directors and a new board will be put in place after the existing one steps down.

It is believed one director will remain in post beyond this week, as will chief executive Gerry Britton.

Ian McCall's Thistle are fifth in the Scottish Championship, eight points behind leaders Ayr United.