World Cup 2022: England v France - Kyle Walker 'will not roll out red carpet' for Kylian Mbappe

The game isn't England v Mbappe - Walker on World Cup quarter-final against France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Kyle Walker says he will "not roll out a red carpet" for Kylian Mbappe but England will have more concerns than just one player in their World Cup quarter-final against holders France.

England face France in the last eight in Qatar on Saturday (19:00 GMT) in the first knockout match between the two nations at a major tournament.

Mbappe, 23, is the tournament's leading scorer with five goals in four games.

"I understand what I need to do and that is to stop him," Walker, 32, said.

"It's easier said than done but I don't underestimate myself," the England right-back added.

"He is a fantastic player in great form. It is not going to be an easy task, but as a professional footballer you want to play against the best and I think he is one of the best, if not the best, in the world at the moment."

Walker is familiar with Mbappe, having come up against the Paris St-Germain forward with Manchester City in the previous two Champions League campaigns.

City won two and lost one of the three meetings in which both players featured - and Mbappe has admitted he found facing Walker challenging.

On the Frenchman's comments, Walker said: "That's nice to hear because he had a tough game against me. I know he's a top player but we're not playing tennis. It's not a solo sport, it's a team game.

"You have to give him respect but not too much. Yes it will be a tough game but a team cannot just be about one person," he added.

"I'm not going to roll out a red carpet for him and tell him to score. It's a World Cup, it's do or die."

Kyle Walker and Kylian Mbappe
Kyle Walker (left) has faced Kylian Mbappe (right) on three occasions in games between Manchester City and PSG

The Three Lions defeated Senegal 3-0 in their last-16 match, while France also progressed smoothly with a 3-1 win over Poland.

Mbappe scored twice in that French victory and the forward has now been involved in his team's last seven World Cup goals.

"When we've played Paris St-Germain in the Champions League, we're not just thinking of Mbappe and it's the same on Saturday," Walker said.

"Yes he's a tool in their armoury - and a very good one - but you can't underestimate their other players."

England have kept three successive clean sheets - one shy of their national record at a World Cup achieved in both 1966 and 1982.

At the other end of the pitch, the Three Lions have scored 12 goals in four games - equalling their highest tally at a single World Cup.

Having reached the last four in Russia in 2018, and the European Championship final in 2021, Walker believes there is no favourite as Gareth Southgate's side prepare to face the defending champions.

"We're playing the world champions but we are two good teams that will go toe-to-toe," Walker said.

"We have great talent. In my eyes, neither team is the underdogs or the favourites."

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 15:42

    I think a ‘flying carpet’ might be more useful for Kyle?

  • Comment posted by U19921577, today at 15:42

    Roll on the weekend so we can finally stop hearing about this.

  • Comment posted by can anyone help me pick a name, today at 15:41

    Only one winner and it ain't gonna be France!

  • Comment posted by Bernard , today at 15:41

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by xkzzmk22, today at 15:41

    One of them will pick up a booking.

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 15:41

    Slightly more concerned at the Dembelle and Maguire matchup 😳

  • Comment posted by Bobby Sizzler, today at 15:41

    The most important player for England is Jordan Henderson, he leads the team by example. He was the man of the match for the last 2 games and is used to playing in big matches like this one.

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 15:41

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by lukeskywalker, today at 15:40

    Never has a name been so at odds with someone. Walker is rapid, out of all the England defenders he has the tools to frustrate Mbappe.

  • Comment posted by Mogmentum, today at 15:39

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Bull dog, today at 15:39

    Walk the talk Kyle, you gonna face a stern test. Let the best team win…..,

  • Comment posted by raggedtrouseredphilanthropist, today at 15:38

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Brian Equator, today at 15:37

    I love these headlines. There I was, with an image of Kyle Walker, red carpet in hand, calling out: "Come on Kylian, I've brought this red carpet along with me. Once I've rolled it out down the left flank, please can you run down it while I stand and watch."

  • Comment posted by markthelegendkid, today at 15:37

    Mbappe will read this and get angry and get revenge for what Kyle is saying.

    France are all about Mbappe. There’s no if but or maybes…

    If Mbappe is stopped - France are stopped. France have no other world class forwards or midfielders.

    Tottenham legend Hugo Lloris is the only world class French player apart from Mbappe.

    My advice for Kyle, focus on Mbappe. That’s your job.

    Allez Les Blues🇫🇷

  • Comment posted by SKS, today at 15:37

    Walker to stop Mbappe in the 90th minute. Ding ding ding!

