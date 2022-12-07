Last updated on .From the section Football

Danny Chapman is in his second spell as manager of Harlow's first team

Harlow Town have pulled out of the Southern Football League because of problems with their artificial pitch.

The Hawks are 16th in eighth-tier Division One Central but have ended their season with immediate effect.

The club have also withdrawn their teams from the Essex Senior Football Reserve League and the Eastern Regional Women's Football League.

"We are currently in a position where no home fixtures for our senior teams can be played," said a club statement. external-link

A new 3G playing surface was laid in the summer at the Harlow Arena.

Harlow say they have been working hard to "remedy the issues" which have arisen but "remedial action" is now necessary.

"It is not expected that this will be a particularly quick fix but we will do everything within our powers to resolve matters as soon as weather and contractor's availability permits," the statement continued.

The men's first team, managed by Danny Chapman, have not played a home fixture since their 2-1 win over Ware on 12 November.