Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Josh Tomlinosn made his Cobblers debut against Brighton U21s in last season's EFL Trophy

Northampton Town striker Josh Tomlinson, the youngest goalscorer in their history, has signed a "long-term" professional contract.

Tomlinson became the club's youngest-ever player when he made his debut aged only 15 last season.

And he was just 16 years and 321 days when he scored against Arsenal Under-21s in the EFL Trophy in October.

Now 17, he has yet to make his League Two debut but boss Jon Brady says he is rated "very highly".

Brady told the club website: "Despite his very young years, he has a maturity about him and anyone who has seen his performances for the first team will have witnessed.

"To hold the youngest ever appearance maker and the youngest ever goalscorer in the long history of this club is very special and we believe, if he continues his progress and continues to work hard, he could have a bright future ahead of him."

Tomlinson made his debut for the Cobblers youth team when he was 13 and also holds the appearances record with 73.