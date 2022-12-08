Last updated on .From the section Charlton

US-based Danish businessman Thomas Sandgaard is the owner, chief executive and sole director of Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic are at their "lowest ebb in living memory" according to the supporters' trust, with fans "losing confidence" in owner Thomas Sandgaard.

The Addicks, who sacked boss Ben Garner on Monday, are 17th in League One and lost 3-1 to League Two Stockport County in an FA Cup second-round replay.

Sandgaard bought Charlton in September 2020 after months of off-field turmoil.

"We need an owner with the genuine desire and ability to invest in Charlton's future," added CAST.

"Sandgaard is due to attend a fans forum on Thursday, 15 December. We will be asking him when he is going to sell and what kind of buyer he envisages selling to."

Charlton are in their sixth season out of seven in the third tier, something they have not experienced in almost a century.

Should they end the campaign 17th or below, it would be their lowest ever league finish.

When businessman Sandgaard took over Charlton it ended a battle for ownership that had been through the High Court.

In October it was revealed the parent company of the League One side made a pre-tax loss of £6.8m for the 10 months to June 2021.