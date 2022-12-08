McGinn was a regular for Northern Ireland during O'Neill's first spell in charge

Niall McGinn believes Michael O'Neill's return as Northern Ireland manager could be crucial to prolonging the international career of captain Steven Davis and other senior players.

O'Neill is back for a second spell in charge of his country after guiding the team to Euro 2016 during his first eight-year reign.

Dundee winger McGinn, who played regularly for O'Neill and has remained a member of the squad, has been enthused by the appointment of the former Stoke City boss.

"I think it will be crucial," he said when asked what impact O'Neill's return might have on 37-year-old captain Davis deciding whether or not to continue playing for Northern Ireland.

"Obviously the main one that stands out is Davo [Steven Davis], he is our leader, he is our captain.

"How good he has been over the years has been unbelievable and I know from talking to him how everyone enjoyed working under Michael.

"I am sure it is not a decision Davo will take lightly but speaking on behalf of the players, hopefully with him having the conversation with Michael and knowing how much us as players appreciate him, we want him to play for as long as he possibly can."

O'Neill himself has said he has had conversations with Davis and Leicester City defender Jonny Evans, 35, and is confident they will not retire from international football.

McGinn, who himself is 35, believes the appointment of O'Neill - and the prospect of working with him again - will be a big factor in any thoughts they may have about international retirement.

McGinn scored the second goal in Northern Ireland's historic 2-0 win over Ukraine in Lyon at Euro 2016 and once again repeated his intention to carry on playing for Northern Ireland as long as possible.

"Straight away you're remembering the good times [once O'Neill was appointed], how everything was so brilliant with the Euros, with the campaign and the brilliant team spirit we had," he continued.

"We were showing up for most matches, going into them feeling we were going to win. So, yes, potentially [O'Neill's appointment will deter anyone from retiring].

"There are obviously decisions and conversations to be had with certain individuals. Michael will be looking to do that straight away, be on the case just now and having those conversations.

"For me personally, it has never been considered, I've always said I'll not hang up the boots until the day Northern Ireland don't want me. I've still a lot to give, I still feel good fitness-wise and I've always shown that over the years."

Ex-players could be 'breath of fresh air' as coaches

At his unveiling at Windsor Park on Wednesday, O'Neill - who has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Irish FA - hinted at the possibility of former captain Aaron Hughes and ex-defensive stalwart Gareth McAuley joining his coaching staff.

Hughes is the IFA's technical director and McAuley is coaching the NI Under 19 and Under 17 teams - and McGinn said he would welcome having some of his ex-team-mates on O'Neill's staff.

"I think the likes of the physios and the main sports science people will mainly stay the same but I wouldn't be surprised if I see a few old colleagues, a few familiar faces [on the coaching staff].

"It would be a breath of fresh air for everyone - for Michael to give them experience and for them to gain experience from Michael. It is just about everyone pushing in the same direction and integrating the right people at the right time, and Michael was always very good at that.

"For example, even outside of football, during the Euros campaign when he brought in the likes of Rory McIlroy for inspiration, Carl Frampton and Gary Lightbody coming down to the hotel.

"Things like that go a long way to getting a group of players together to enjoy downtime at the right time, then obviously when it comes down to the nitty-gritty that everyone is focused to go out and put in a good performance."