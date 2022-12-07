Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group D
Rosengård WomenRosengård Women1Benfica WomenBenfica Women3

Rosengård Women v Benfica Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Rosengård Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Micah
  • 15Wik
  • 36Lundgren
  • 3Arnardóttir
  • 7Brown
  • 19Bredgaard
  • 20Persson
  • 9Kullashi
  • 13Thøgersen
  • 11Larsson
  • 22Schough

Substitutes

  • 6Öling
  • 8Knaak
  • 12Mukasa
  • 21Lundin
  • 23Sanders
  • 24Kristell
  • 25Berglund
  • 27Chmielinski
  • 28Schmidt
  • 29Holdt
  • 30Polozen
  • 40Sprung

Benfica Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 66Campos Costa
  • 7Cantuário da Silva
  • 3Silva Seiça
  • 15da Silva Costa
  • 19Silva Amado
  • 21Domínguez Encinas
  • 16Ucheibe
  • 10Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
  • 18Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa
  • 20Lacasse
  • 9Silva Sobrinho

Substitutes

  • 1Talbert
  • 4Garcia Rebelo
  • 6Martins Faria
  • 11Negrão
  • 13Sousa Alves
  • 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
  • 17Norton
  • 29de Sá Pessoa Brás Nogueira
  • 33Pintassilgo
  • 39Vilão Dias
  • 71da Silva
  • 77Manjenje Nogueira Silva
Referee:
Ivana Projkovska

Match Stats

Home TeamRosengård WomenAway TeamBenfica Women
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home4
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Cloé Lacasse (Benfica Women).

  2. Post update

    Teagan Micah (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Loreta Kullashi (Rosengård Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frederikke Thøgersen.

  5. Post update

    Valéria (Benfica Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Fiona Brown (Rosengård Women).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Rosengård Women 1, Benfica Women 3. Nycole Raysla (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kika Nazareth.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Rosengård Women 1, Benfica Women 2.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, Rosengård Women 1, Benfica Women 2.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Benfica Women. Conceded by Gudrún Arnardóttir.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christy Ucheibe (Benfica Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Christy Ucheibe (Benfica Women).

  13. Post update

    Fiona Brown (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Benfica Women. Conceded by Teagan Micah.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pauleta (Benfica Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kika Nazareth.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Catarina Amado (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Nycole Raysla following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Benfica Women. Conceded by Teagan Micah.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pauleta (Benfica Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kika Nazareth.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christy Ucheibe (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valéria with a cross.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Rosengård Women 1, Benfica Women 2. Cloé Lacasse (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nycole Raysla with a through ball.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women3300110119
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines31115144
3Real Madrid Femenino31112204
4Vllaznia Femra3003015-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies32107167
2Roma Femminile32106427
3St. Pölten Women310248-43
4Slavia Prague Women300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women32109367
2Lyon Féminines42116607
3Juventus Femminile31204225
4Zürich Women400419-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino3300161159
2FC Bayern München Ladies320156-16
3Benfica Women4202613-76
4Rosengård Women4004310-70
View full Women's Champions League tables

