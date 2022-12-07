Rosengård Women v Benfica Women

Foul by Cloé Lacasse (Benfica Women).
Line-ups
Rosengård Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Micah
- 15Wik
- 36Lundgren
- 3Arnardóttir
- 7Brown
- 19Bredgaard
- 20Persson
- 9Kullashi
- 13Thøgersen
- 11Larsson
- 22Schough
Substitutes
- 6Öling
- 8Knaak
- 12Mukasa
- 21Lundin
- 23Sanders
- 24Kristell
- 25Berglund
- 27Chmielinski
- 28Schmidt
- 29Holdt
- 30Polozen
- 40Sprung
Benfica Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 66Campos Costa
- 7Cantuário da Silva
- 3Silva Seiça
- 15da Silva Costa
- 19Silva Amado
- 21Domínguez Encinas
- 16Ucheibe
- 10Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
- 18Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa
- 20Lacasse
- 9Silva Sobrinho
Substitutes
- 1Talbert
- 4Garcia Rebelo
- 6Martins Faria
- 11Negrão
- 13Sousa Alves
- 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
- 17Norton
- 29de Sá Pessoa Brás Nogueira
- 33Pintassilgo
- 39Vilão Dias
- 71da Silva
- 77Manjenje Nogueira Silva
- Referee:
- Ivana Projkovska
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Teagan Micah (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Loreta Kullashi (Rosengård Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frederikke Thøgersen.
Valéria (Benfica Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fiona Brown (Rosengård Women).
Goal!
Goal! Rosengård Women 1, Benfica Women 3. Nycole Raysla (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kika Nazareth.
Second Half
Second Half begins Rosengård Women 1, Benfica Women 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Rosengård Women 1, Benfica Women 2.
Corner, Benfica Women. Conceded by Gudrún Arnardóttir.
Attempt blocked. Christy Ucheibe (Benfica Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Christy Ucheibe (Benfica Women).
Fiona Brown (Rosengård Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Benfica Women. Conceded by Teagan Micah.
Attempt saved. Pauleta (Benfica Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kika Nazareth.
Attempt missed. Catarina Amado (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Nycole Raysla following a corner.
Corner, Benfica Women. Conceded by Teagan Micah.
Attempt saved. Pauleta (Benfica Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kika Nazareth.
Attempt saved. Christy Ucheibe (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valéria with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Rosengård Women 1, Benfica Women 2. Cloé Lacasse (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nycole Raysla with a through ball.