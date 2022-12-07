Lyon Féminines v Zürich Women

Offside, Lyon Féminines. Perle Morroni tries a through ball, but Dzsenifer Marozsán is caught offside.
Line-ups
Lyon Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Endler
- 18SombathSubstituted forCaymanat 57'minutes
- 21Gilles
- 3Renard
- 4BachaSubstituted forMorroniat 66'minutes
- 26Horan
- 11EgurrolaSubstituted forMarozsánat 66'minutes
- 25BenyahiaSubstituted forvan de Donkat 57'minutes
- 20Cascarino
- 24BruunSubstituted forLe Sommerat 57'minutes
- 28Malard
Substitutes
- 2Jauréna
- 5Morroni
- 9Le Sommer
- 10Marozsán
- 17van de Donk
- 19Sylla
- 23Cayman
- 27Becho
- 30Paljevic
- 40Holmgren
Zürich Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Friedli
- 2Mégroz
- 8Stierli
- 26VetterleinBooked at 37mins
- 4Pando
- 11Riesen
- 5BernauerSubstituted forPilgrimat 63'minutes
- 15Rey
- 24DubsBooked at 17minsSubstituted forPintherat 71'minutes
- 17Piubel
- 20Humm
Substitutes
- 6Wos
- 7Pilgrim
- 9Markou
- 10Pinther
- 16Enz
- 19Egli
- 21Romero
- 23Schärz
- 31Bollmann
- Referee:
- Monika Mularczyk
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, Zürich Women. Viktoria Pinther replaces Kim Dubs.
Post update
Attempt missed. Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eugénie Le Sommer.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dzsenifer Marozsán.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Dzsenifer Marozsán replaces Damaris Egurrola.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Perle Morroni replaces Selma Bacha because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Lyon Féminines 2, Zürich Women 0. Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Zürich Women. Alayah Pilgrim replaces Vanessa Bernauer.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Hand ball by Marion Rey (Zürich Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Naomi Mégroz (Zürich Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Nadine Riesen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Janice Cayman (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nadine Riesen (Zürich Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Daniëlle van de Donk replaces Inès Benyahia.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Eugénie Le Sommer replaces Signe Bruun.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Janice Cayman replaces Alice Sombath.
Post update
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Irina Pando.
Post update
Julia Stierli (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Inès Benyahia (Lyon Féminines).