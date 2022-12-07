Manchester United Women v Everton Women

Goal! Manchester United Women 4, Everton Women 2. Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Katja Snoeijs.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Baggaley
- 2BatlleSubstituted forBlundellat 45'minutes
- 20Tounkara
- 21TurnerSubstituted forLe Tissierat 45'minutes
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 8Bøe Risa
- 4MooreSubstituted forZelemat 45'minutes
- 28WilliamsSubstituted forGaltonat 84'minutes
- 37Staniforth
- 17García
- 9ThomasSubstituted forTooneat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Blundell
- 7Toone
- 10Zelem
- 11Galton
- 12Ladd
- 15Le Tissier
- 23Russo
- 27Earps
Everton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Brosnan
- 21MaierSubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
- 6George
- 4Sevecke
- 22Galli
- 28Holmgaard
- 10BennisonBooked at 58minsSubstituted forChristiansenat 63'minutes
- 5Björn
- 11Park
- 19Queiroz CostaSubstituted forSnoeijsat 29'minutes
- 15Beever-JonesSubstituted forSørensenat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Christiansen
- 14Sørensen
- 17Graham
- 24Weir
- 25Snoeijs
- 32Henderson
- 39Clarke
- 55Wilding
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
- Attendance:
- 1,519
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gabrielle George (Everton Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Lucía García (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Leah Galton replaces Rachel Williams.
Post update
Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).
Post update
Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Ella Toone replaces Martha Thomas.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.
Post update
Foul by Lucía García (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Izzy Christiansen replaces Hanna Bennison.
Post update
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.