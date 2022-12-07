Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group A
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women4Everton WomenEverton Women2

Manchester United Women v Everton Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Baggaley
  • 2BatlleSubstituted forBlundellat 45'minutes
  • 20Tounkara
  • 21TurnerSubstituted forLe Tissierat 45'minutes
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 4MooreSubstituted forZelemat 45'minutes
  • 28WilliamsSubstituted forGaltonat 84'minutes
  • 37Staniforth
  • 17García
  • 9ThomasSubstituted forTooneat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Blundell
  • 7Toone
  • 10Zelem
  • 11Galton
  • 12Ladd
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 23Russo
  • 27Earps

Everton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Brosnan
  • 21MaierSubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
  • 6George
  • 4Sevecke
  • 22Galli
  • 28Holmgaard
  • 10BennisonBooked at 58minsSubstituted forChristiansenat 63'minutes
  • 5Björn
  • 11Park
  • 19Queiroz CostaSubstituted forSnoeijsat 29'minutes
  • 15Beever-JonesSubstituted forSørensenat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Christiansen
  • 14Sørensen
  • 17Graham
  • 24Weir
  • 25Snoeijs
  • 32Henderson
  • 39Clarke
  • 55Wilding
Referee:
Simon Mather
Attendance:
1,519

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 4, Everton Women 2. Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Katja Snoeijs.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gabrielle George (Everton Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Lucía García (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Leah Galton replaces Rachel Williams.

  7. Post update

    Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).

  9. Post update

    Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Karen Holmgaard (Everton Women).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Ella Toone replaces Martha Thomas.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucy Graham (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lucía García (Manchester United Women).

  17. Post update

    Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Izzy Christiansen replaces Hanna Bennison.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Maria Thorisdóttir.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women42205239
2Man Utd Women31207525
3Everton Women31116515
4Durham Women302156-14
5Sheffield United Women301238-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women3300110119
2Liverpool Women43016249
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21104225
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women210134-13
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006156
2Bristol City Women21015233
3Charlton Athletic Women210123-13
4Crystal Palace Women200218-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22007256
2Reading Women21014223
3Coventry United Ladies210135-23
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

