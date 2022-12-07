Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group B
Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women2

Liverpool Women v Manchester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Cumings
  • 5FaheySubstituted forFlahertyat 45'minutes
  • 34SilcockBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHollandat 83'minutes
  • 4RobertsSubstituted forKoivistoat 61'minutes
  • 3Robe
  • 7Kearns
  • 17Humphrey
  • 8WardlawSubstituted forStengelat 45'minutes
  • 28CampbellSubstituted forHindsat 45'minutes
  • 20Daniels
  • 10Furness

Substitutes

  • 1Laws
  • 2Koivisto
  • 6Matthews
  • 12Hinds
  • 18Holland
  • 19van de Sanden
  • 24Stengel
  • 25Flaherty

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22MacIver
  • 14Morgan
  • 33Kennedy
  • 6Houghton
  • 3Stokes
  • 10CastellanosSubstituted forCasparijat 64'minutes
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 25HasegawaSubstituted forMaceat 64'minutes
  • 8Fowler
  • 13RasoSubstituted forKellyat 71'minutes
  • 41BlakstadSubstituted forHempat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Casparij
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 5Greenwood
  • 7Coombs
  • 9Kelly
  • 11Hemp
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 30Mace
  • 35Keating
Referee:
Martin Woods

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpool WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home2
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool Women 0, Manchester City Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool Women 0, Manchester City Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.

  4. Post update

    Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carla Humphrey (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

  7. Post update

    Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool Women. Ceri Holland replaces Hannah Silcock.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hannah Silcock.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Eartha Cumings.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Manchester City Women 2. Mary Fowler (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Lauren Hemp replaces Julie Blakstad.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City Women. Chloe Kelly replaces Hayley Raso.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women42205329
2Man Utd Women31207525
3Everton Women31116515
4Durham Women302156-14
5Sheffield United Women301248-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women3300110119
2Liverpool Women43016249
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21104225
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women210134-13
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006156
2Bristol City Women21015233
3Charlton Athletic Women210123-13
4Crystal Palace Women200218-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22007256
2Reading Women21014223
3Coventry United Ladies210135-23
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport