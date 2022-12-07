Liverpool Women v Manchester City Women

Match ends, Liverpool Women 0, Manchester City Women 2.
Line-ups
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 21Cumings
- 5FaheySubstituted forFlahertyat 45'minutes
- 34SilcockBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHollandat 83'minutes
- 4RobertsSubstituted forKoivistoat 61'minutes
- 3Robe
- 7Kearns
- 17Humphrey
- 8WardlawSubstituted forStengelat 45'minutes
- 28CampbellSubstituted forHindsat 45'minutes
- 20Daniels
- 10Furness
Substitutes
- 1Laws
- 2Koivisto
- 6Matthews
- 12Hinds
- 18Holland
- 19van de Sanden
- 24Stengel
- 25Flaherty
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 22MacIver
- 14Morgan
- 33Kennedy
- 6Houghton
- 3Stokes
- 10CastellanosSubstituted forCasparijat 64'minutes
- 12Angeldahl
- 25HasegawaSubstituted forMaceat 64'minutes
- 8Fowler
- 13RasoSubstituted forKellyat 71'minutes
- 41BlakstadSubstituted forHempat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Casparij
- 4Aleixandri
- 5Greenwood
- 7Coombs
- 9Kelly
- 11Hemp
- 15Ouahabi
- 30Mace
- 35Keating
- Referee:
- Martin Woods
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool Women 0, Manchester City Women 2.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.
Post update
Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Esme Morgan (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Carla Humphrey (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Post update
Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Ceri Holland replaces Hannah Silcock.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Hannah Silcock.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Eartha Cumings.
Post update
Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool Women 0, Manchester City Women 2. Mary Fowler (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lauren Hemp.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Lauren Hemp replaces Julie Blakstad.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Chloe Kelly replaces Hayley Raso.
Post update
Foul by Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women).