The FA Women's League Cup - Group A
Sheffield United Women 1 Aston Villa Women 2

Sheffield United Women v Aston Villa Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Sheffield United Women

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Wilson
  • 19DochertySubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutes
  • 6Riglar
  • 3Newsham
  • 10Paul
  • 14EnderbySubstituted forFrancis-Jonesat 90'minutes
  • 24BrownBooked at 61minsSubstituted forGrahamat 72'minutes
  • 15WilcockSubstituted forRaynerat 59'minutes
  • 8Cusack
  • 11Walters
  • 16MuirSubstituted forSweetman-Kirkat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wilson
  • 7Sweetman-Kirk
  • 9Rayner
  • 22Francis-Jones
  • 27Miller
  • 28Graham
  • 33Davies

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Leat
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 10Dali
  • 18GregorySubstituted forLehmannat 19'minutes
  • 8DalySubstituted forGoodwinat 71'minutes
  • 20HansonSubstituted forGielnikat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hampton
  • 7Lehmann
  • 9Gielnik
  • 24Keitley
  • 26Goodwin
  • 35Mullett
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match Stats

Home TeamSheffield United WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home1
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United Women 1, Aston Villa Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United Women 1, Aston Villa Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Isobel Goodwin (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United Women. Maria Francis-Jones replaces Mia Enderby.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Charlotte Newsham.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United Women 1, Aston Villa Women 2. Mia Enderby (Sheffield United Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Penalty Sheffield United Women. Georgia Walters draws a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Isobel Goodwin (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United Women. Molly Graham replaces Rachel Brown.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Emily Gielnik replaces Kirsty Hanson.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Isobel Goodwin replaces Rachel Daly.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).

  15. Post update

    Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Olivia McLoughlin.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women42205329
2Man Utd Women31207525
3Everton Women31116515
4Durham Women302156-14
5Sheffield United Women301248-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women3300110119
2Liverpool Women43016249
3Leicester City Women210134-13
4Sunderland Ladies200204-40
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women21104225
2Brighton Women21014403
3B'ham City Women210134-13
4London City Lionesses201134-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lewes Women22006156
2Bristol City Women21015233
3Charlton Athletic Women210123-13
4Crystal Palace Women200218-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women22007256
2Reading Women21014223
3Coventry United Ladies210135-23
4Southampton F.C. Women200205-50
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

