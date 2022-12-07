Sheffield United Women v Aston Villa Women

Match ends, Sheffield United Women 1, Aston Villa Women 2.
Sheffield United Women
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Wilson
- 19DochertySubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutes
- 6Riglar
- 3Newsham
- 10Paul
- 14EnderbySubstituted forFrancis-Jonesat 90'minutes
- 24BrownBooked at 61minsSubstituted forGrahamat 72'minutes
- 15WilcockSubstituted forRaynerat 59'minutes
- 8Cusack
- 11Walters
- 16MuirSubstituted forSweetman-Kirkat 59'minutes
- 2Wilson
- 7Sweetman-Kirk
- 9Rayner
- 22Francis-Jones
- 27Miller
- 28Graham
- 33Davies
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Leat
- 2Mayling
- 15Patten
- 14Turner
- 33Pacheco
- 16McLoughlin
- 19Blindkilde
- 10Dali
- 18GregorySubstituted forLehmannat 19'minutes
- 8DalySubstituted forGoodwinat 71'minutes
- 20HansonSubstituted forGielnikat 71'minutes
- 1Hampton
- 7Lehmann
- 9Gielnik
- 24Keitley
- 26Goodwin
- 35Mullett
- Andrew Kitchen
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United Women 1, Aston Villa Women 2.
Attempt missed. Isobel Goodwin (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution, Sheffield United Women. Maria Francis-Jones replaces Mia Enderby.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Charlotte Newsham.
Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal! Sheffield United Women 1, Aston Villa Women 2. Mia Enderby (Sheffield United Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Sheffield United Women. Georgia Walters draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Isobel Goodwin (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution, Sheffield United Women. Molly Graham replaces Rachel Brown.
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Emily Gielnik replaces Kirsty Hanson.
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Isobel Goodwin replaces Rachel Daly.
Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.
Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Olivia McLoughlin.