Andrew Neal has scored in five of Truro City's last six league matches

Truro City missed the chance to go back to the top of Southern League Premier South after a 1-1 draw with mid-table Beaconsfield Town at Bolitho Park.

Truro created a host of early chances as Andrew Neal put them ahead after 16 minutes as he chipped the goalkeeper.

Sam Togwell levelled for Beaconsfield with a superb long-range strike after half-an hour while City's Ryan Brett hit the bar shortly after the break.

Ed Palmer and Colin Oppong had chances late on, but Truro failed to score.

The point means the White Tigers are a point off leaders Weston-super-Mare having used up their game in hand and remain two clear of third-placed Chesham United who have played one extra match.