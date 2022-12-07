Close menu

World Cup 2022: England believe they can win tournament - Harry Maguire

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments411

Harry Maguire jumps on top of his team-mates as they celebrate a goal against Senegal
Harry Maguire has started every England game in Qatar
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England "really believe" they can win the World Cup, unlike in 2018, says centre-back Harry Maguire.

Gareth Southgate's side reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and face world champions France in the last eight on Qatar on Saturday.

Victory would see them then take on Portugal or Morocco for a place in a first World Cup final since 1966.

After reaching the Euro 2020 final, Maguire says there has been a positive shift in the team's mindset.

"I think that's the one thing I'd say that's a lot different from the 2018 squad to this squad - I think we really believe that it is possible," said the Manchester United captain.

"I played in 2018 and we got to the semi-final and I think a lot of the lads were happy. You were happy to be part of the semi-final.

"You know that whatever happened in that semi-final that you'd go home and be classed as a hero and everyone would be patting you on the back.

"I think now there's a belief that we've got to win this tournament. It is a good change in the mentality.

"Of course, we know how tough it is going to be. I think there are probably five or six teams with the same belief.

"But in 2018, we probably weren't one of those teams that had that belief. Now there's five or six who have that belief and we're one of them."

Maguire, 29, has started every England game at the World Cup so far despite struggling for game time and form this season at club level.

His performances in Qatar have repaid the faith put in him by manager Southgate but Maguire says his self-confidence has never wavered.

"I don't read too much if I'm being honest," he said. "You pick up bits and bobs and maybe my family read things more than me. I tell them to stay off [social media], but maybe they don't because it's a habit for most people these days.

"I read little bits and bobs, but I'm 29 years old, the captain of Manchester United and have made 52 appearances for my country.

"So, when I look back on my career and put everything into perspective, if I was a young boy then I'm living the dream. I'm doing everything I always wanted to do.

"Where I'm at at the moment, the next stage of my career I want to start winning trophies.

"The last year has been difficult, and I haven't played as well as I've done in the previous five years at the top level.

"But I think during a career there's only probably Lionel Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo] who are the only two who've not had a dip in their careers.

"It's a 15-year career if you're lucky really, there's no way really, especially with all the scrutiny that's on defenders these days, you're not going to have dips.

"I'm probably going to have another one as well, but it's how you come back, how you bounce back from them. You've got to remain focused and keep the belief in yourself."

Comments

Join the conversation

414 comments

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, at 22:55 7 Dec

    Nothing wrong with belief. Without belief there’s no hope, without hope there’s nothing

  • Comment posted by Rob, at 23:01 7 Dec

    You'd think that people want to see us fail based on some of the comments from this report. They've got every right to believe. We're down to the nitty gritty now, with the 8 teams left fully deserving of their places in the quarters. It's time to support rather than scutinise to the nth degree. It's a football match, 11 v 11 and small margins will decide this one off match. Rise to the challenge!

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, at 23:22 7 Dec

      FootOfDavros replied:
      What a fool. Harry Maguire should have kept his mouth shut UNTIL England had to play a team with a potent, pacy attack.

      What's the point in setting himself up for the inevitable fall?

  • Comment posted by Stevie, at 23:08 7 Dec

    Surely this is what we want to read from any England player at this point, no? You won’t get anywhere if you don’t believe you can do it.

    Proud of this England team. The talent is awesome right across the whole side. Time for more people to say it.

    • Reply posted by just a thought , at 23:13 7 Dec

      just a thought replied:
      Pi$$ing in the wind with these lot on here mate, the trolls just wait behind the rocks for any positive story to drop then here they come dragging their sorry negative arses behind them.

  • Comment posted by campbelljaa, at 22:53 7 Dec

    If I see a picture of Maguire holding the World Cup come the 18th of December, I will never say anything bad about him again. But he's just about to face Mbappe... He'll do well just to leave with his dignity

    • Reply posted by __, at 23:03 7 Dec

      __ replied:
      Mbappe will be in his pocket

  • Comment posted by Cole, at 22:51 7 Dec

    You'd kinda hope every team at this stage believes that, otherwise why are they still here?

    • Reply posted by molly, at 22:57 7 Dec

      molly replied:
      Garbage. Morocco don’t believe they can win it. They’ll want to win it, but they know that they won’t. For players turning out for nations like that, doing well is a springboard to a big money transfer, not to a viable chance of winning it

  • Comment posted by TerraHawk, at 23:06 7 Dec

    If England win the world cup, I will eat my mattress. I swear

    • Reply posted by Bojos Hapless Clown Circus, at 23:13 7 Dec

      Bojos Hapless Clown Circus replied:
      Please film it for youtube :-D

  • Comment posted by El Matador, at 23:19 7 Dec

    If he didn't believe at this stage, he'd get panned for having a defeatist attitude. If he believes they will he's seen as deluded. England have had a good world cup so far I'd say, solid with a few dull moments (bizarrely averaging 3 goals a game!), but if they lose to France there is no shame as they're a class side and defending champs.

    Just go for it and don't listen to the noise.

    • Reply posted by captainellie, at 23:22 7 Dec

      captainellie replied:
      Well said , belief is a emotional cultural change , born from achieving a semi and a final , they should hold there heads high and acknowledge their self belief well done Harry and the team they deserve to feel that they working hard it

  • Comment posted by Lapenm, at 23:04 7 Dec

    There are some truly negative and boring people in this comments section. Your lives must so miserable and dull as all you ever seem to do is moan about the England squad and how useless you think they are.

    • Reply posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, at 23:07 7 Dec

      SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      But they are not useless, but close to it. With not a single world class player, how can they win!!

  • Comment posted by Kingsman, at 22:57 7 Dec

    Fair play Harry. Can't win or try to win without belief in your abilities as an individual or a team.
    👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, at 22:58 7 Dec

    Yeh it’s good to believe. But England are facing a quality team in this World Cup. If they can get past France then maybe.
    But brazil and Portugal look strong.

    • Reply posted by forsta, at 23:36 7 Dec

      forsta replied:
      To win you have to beat good teams. England is a good team and I see no reason why they would fear anyone.

  • Comment posted by jhcuz, at 23:20 7 Dec

    I really don't know why I even look at the comments below these articles. More than half of the comments resigning England to defeat before a ball has been kicked, some actively hoping for them to fail, some mocking Maguire for having the guts to demand more from the team. Honestly, you 'fans' are shameful. Go support Belgium or Germany instead.

    • Reply posted by jhcuz, at 23:22 7 Dec

      jhcuz replied:
      yeah I meant consigning not resigning, you know what I mean.

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, at 23:23 7 Dec

    For the amount of stick he’s had this year, you’ve got to admire his belief in himself and his teammates. Good luck England fair wind they could do it.

    • Reply posted by Grb, at 23:25 7 Dec

      Grb replied:
      Howling gale blowing the ball towards the opponents net and they might just do it

  • Comment posted by __, at 23:03 7 Dec

    I mean we definitely have a chance. There is no reason why he'd say they can't win it. We've got a good chance. Just gotta beat three good teams and its ours

  • Comment posted by Ticktock63, at 23:00 7 Dec

    France will pin that one up in their dressing room!

    • Reply posted by matt, at 23:01 7 Dec

      matt replied:
      they won't see it surely?

  • Comment posted by Astle2005, at 23:20 7 Dec

    Is it true that Scotland fans are urging French team to do one over The English?

    • Reply posted by metalzoic, at 23:26 7 Dec

      metalzoic replied:
      Considering the French are our Traditional ally I would suggest that's the case

  • Comment posted by Newsense, today at 00:05

    Maguire also shamelessly believes he did nothing wrong when holidaying in Greece.

    • Reply posted by Card_Counter, today at 00:10

      Card_Counter replied:
      Low.

  • Comment posted by linusmay, at 23:54 7 Dec

    France will easily beat england, it ll be 4-1 by half time

    • Reply posted by Card_Counter, today at 00:05

      Card_Counter replied:
      Get very good odds on that mate, get on it!! No?

  • Comment posted by Sir Michael Taker, at 22:59 7 Dec

    They didn't believe in 2018 despite the semi finals containing Croatia and Belgium? Why on earth does he believe now? Looks a much stronger tournament this one.

    • Reply posted by Red Prayer Mat, at 23:10 7 Dec

      Red Prayer Mat replied:
      Croatia and Belgium both were 4 years younger and ranked higher and better than Portugal or Morocco who England face if the defeat France

  • Comment posted by Mayor of Tondu, at 23:26 7 Dec

    And there it is, the kiss of death.

    • Reply posted by Grb, at 23:27 7 Dec

      Grb replied:
      Aka “the dreaded vote of confidence”

  • Comment posted by freebird, at 23:19 7 Dec

    To be fair, England haven't really had a tough opponent yet.

    Every team they've beaten are ones you'd expect England to win against.

    France and the other remaining nations will be a whole different proposition...

    • Reply posted by Cornick, today at 00:13

      Cornick replied:
      The sane could be said of France.
      Indeed they've performed slightly less well, and against slightly weaker opponents than England have had to face.

