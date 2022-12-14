Rangers v Hibs - team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Hibernian Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 15 December Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

The Scottish Premiership resumes on Thursday with the meeting of Rangers and Hibernian.

The league has been on a break for the World Cup and the match at Ibrox will also be Michael Beale's first competitive match as Rangers manager.

He took over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst with the side second, nine points off leaders Celtic.

Lee Johnson's Hibs are eighth but are only three points behind Livingston in fourth.

Team news

Rangers could welcome back central defenders Ben Davies and Connor Goldson, both of whom missed the last game before the break and Saturday's friendly win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Borna Barisic will not return from World Cup duty with Croatia until next week while fellow left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, defenders Filip Helander and John Souttar and midfielders Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence are recovering from injuries.

Hibs are without winger Martin Boyle for the rest of the season, with the Australia international having undergone surgery after missing the World Cup. Defender Lewis Miller and midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes are also unavailable.

Forwards Kevin Nisbet and Harry McKirdy and midfielder Kyle Magennis are nearing full fitness and winger Aiden McGeady is also close to a comeback.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Michael Beale, Rangers manager: "They both trained. Connor has not been available for a long time, Ben for a shorter time. I wouldn't say they were 100 per cent for the game but both have returned to training and it is now about getting them ready to play 90 minutes. They are available for selection but I won't give you the squad."

Lee Johnston, Hibernian manager: "We needed a break, for a number of reasons. The boys have worked really hard but you need a carrot at the end of it and that carrot is the competitive edge and competing for points. It's been a good spell. We've got to know each other more. The team have come together more. It was an opportunity to get previously injured players some good pre-season style training under their belt and we found the balance between work, rest and a little bit of play."

Did you know? Rangers are unbeaten in their past 16 Scottish Premiership meetings and Hibs have lost each of their most recent seven league visits to Ibrox.