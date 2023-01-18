Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston19:45Dundee UtdDundee United
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Dundee United

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic21191165174858
2Rangers21154248202849
3Hearts2110563731635
4Livingston219482430-631
5Aberdeen2192103532329
6St Mirren207672227-527
7Hibernian2283112937-827
8St Johnstone2273122636-1024
9Motherwell2155112632-620
10Dundee Utd2155112537-1220
11Kilmarnock2155111735-1820
12Ross County2245131535-2017
