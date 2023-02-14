Motherwell v St Mirren - team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v St Mirren Venue: Fir Park, Motherwell Date: Wednesday, 15 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Sportsound & follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Managerless Motherwell welcome European hopefuls St Mirren on Wednesday as the home side aim to end an 11-game winless run in the Scottish Premiership.

Four days after the sacking of Steven Hammell, the relegation-threatened hosts face a Paisley side who inflicted league defeat on them just last month.

The contest will be Stuart Kettlewell's first as Motherwell interim boss, while St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson will be returning to his former club.

Team news

For Motherwell, Kettlewell confirmed there are "no real changes" to club's injury list, meaning Bevis Mugabi, Ricki Lamie, Shane Blaney, Jake Carroll, Nathan McGinley, Joe Efford and Mikael Mandron are all expected remain out of contention.

As for St Mirren, Robinson is fearing a lengthy lay-off for Alex Greive, who was injured in Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat at Celtic Park, meaning the Paisley side only have two fit strikers - Curtis Main and Tony Watt - while long-term absentees Jonah Ayunga and Richard Tait remain out.

What did they say?

Motherwell interim manager Stuart Kettlewell: "What we all owe this football club is to pick ourselves up, and I know Steven [Hammell] would want that.

"He would want us to try and move in the right direction, even if that's just for a couple days until we can get some stability."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "If we produce the same level of performance we had at Celtic Park [on Saturday] we've got nothing to fear from anybody.

"Stuart [Kettlewell] will try implement his own ideas. Every manager wants to put their own stamp on it so he'll have to try and do something slightly different and we have to be prepared for that."

Match stats

Motherwell are unbeaten in three home league games against St Mirren, winning 4-2 in the most recent of those, and are looking to beat the Paisley side in back-to-back home meetings for the first time since April 2015.

St Mirren won their last league game against Motherwell 1-0 in January, ending a run of seven league matches without a win over the Fir Park club.

Motherwell are winless in 11 league games, losing each of their last three in a row. The Lanarkshire side haven't suffered four consecutive league defeats since December 2017.

St Mirren won their last away league outing 3-1 at Aberdeen to end a stretch of eight away league games without a win. They last won back-to-back away games in the league in February 2022.

Kevin van Veen has scored 37% of Motherwell's league goals this season - only Lawrence Shankland for Hearts (38%) has a higher ratio for a Scottish Premiership club this term.