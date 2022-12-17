Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County15:00St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Ross County v St Johnstone

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Saturday 17th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic16141150133743
2Rangers16113237162136
3Aberdeen168262923626
4Livingston157261520-523
5Hearts156362425-121
6St Johnstone166371921-221
7St Mirren156361723-621
8Hibernian176292026-620
9Motherwell165292022-217
10Ross County164391326-1315
11Kilmarnock164391227-1515
12Dundee Utd1633101731-1412
