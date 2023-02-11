Close menu
Scottish Championship
DundeeDundee14:00Cove RangersCove Rangers
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park24134748331543
2Ayr23116646311539
3Dundee22116537261139
4Morton239773428634
5Partick Thistle23103104238433
6Raith Rovers249693232033
7Inverness CT238873432232
8Cove Rangers2367103147-1625
9Arbroath2449112339-1621
10Hamilton2346131940-2118
View full Scottish Championship table

