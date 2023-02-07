Alloa Athletic v Falkirk

AlloaAlloa Athletic19:45FalkirkFalkirk
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|22
|14
|7
|1
|35
|12
|23
|49
|2
|Falkirk
|22
|13
|5
|4
|46
|25
|21
|44
|3
|Airdrieonians
|23
|11
|6
|6
|45
|31
|14
|39
|4
|FC Edinburgh
|24
|12
|2
|10
|44
|35
|9
|38
|5
|Alloa
|23
|11
|5
|7
|40
|33
|7
|38
|6
|Montrose
|24
|9
|7
|8
|34
|32
|2
|34
|7
|Queen of Sth
|24
|9
|5
|10
|38
|38
|0
|32
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|24
|8
|5
|11
|27
|35
|-8
|29
|9
|Clyde
|24
|2
|5
|17
|25
|49
|-24
|11
|10
|Peterhead
|24
|2
|5
|17
|12
|56
|-44
|11