FC Edinburgh v Montrose

FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh15:00MontroseMontrose
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|17
|10
|6
|1
|25
|10
|15
|36
|2
|FC Edinburgh
|17
|10
|1
|6
|31
|24
|7
|31
|3
|Falkirk
|17
|8
|5
|4
|31
|20
|11
|29
|4
|Montrose
|17
|8
|4
|5
|25
|19
|6
|28
|5
|Alloa
|17
|8
|3
|6
|33
|25
|8
|27
|6
|Airdrieonians
|17
|7
|5
|5
|29
|23
|6
|26
|7
|Queen of Sth
|17
|6
|5
|6
|29
|27
|2
|23
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|17
|6
|2
|9
|17
|25
|-8
|20
|9
|Clyde
|17
|2
|3
|12
|21
|37
|-16
|9
|10
|Peterhead
|17
|1
|4
|12
|10
|41
|-31
|7