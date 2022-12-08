Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Steve Brown is to stand down after 11 years as St Johnstone chairman at the end of May.

Vice-chairman Charlie Fraser will also be relinquishing his role after eight years in post.

Brown - who took over from his father, Geoff - said it had "been on my mind for some time".

"But, when Covid-19 struck in March 2020, there was no way I could have stepped down then," he told St Johnstone's website. external-link

"I had to stay because I had a responsibility to the football club and to stand by it. It was an extremely challenging period and we needed sustained stability."

The 58-year-old managing director of GS Brown Construction subsequently presided over the Perth club's greatest season as Callum Davidson's side lifted both the Scottish Cup and League Cup in 2021.

"That was just amazing," Brown said. "Last season presented different challenges and it was all hands on deck to preserve our SPFL Premiership status."

Former St Mirren manager Gus MacPherson was appointed head of football operations in September after the departure of Scott Boyd.

"Now I look around and see stability on and off the park," Brown added. "We have some excellent people working here. The football club is in a really good place in many aspects."

The chairman, who also relished Saints' Scottish Cup win in 2014, stressed that he will not be staying on as a director but will remain a fan and will be "only a phone call away should any guidance be required".

Brown, who will end a 35-year of control for his family at McDiarmid Park, and Fraser will make their departures official at Friday's annual meeting.