Brogan Hay tries to dispossess Lucy Parry of Hibs in their league meeting at Meadowbank in October, when Rangers won 1-0

Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final - Rangers v Hibernian Venue: Tynecastle Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Follow live text on BBC Sport website

Rangers hope to extend their unbeaten domestic record this season when they take on Hibernian in the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Malky Thomson's league champions are in their maiden final in the competition, while Dean Gibson's Hibs have lifted the trophy seven times.

"This is what we live for," said Thomson. "Coming to Rangers as a coach or a player, you want to test yourself, you want the challenges and the big stage."

Gibson, who is leading Hibs into his first League Cup final, said: "The one thing we have had in the cup is goals and performances, so hopefully that can continue into Sunday."

It is set to be a record-breaking crowd for a League Cup encounter in the capital.

'This is what we live for'

Rangers have not conceded on their way to the final, putting five by both Queen's Park and Motherwell before sweeping aside Spartans 4-0 in the semi-final.

Such games have allowed Thomson to rotate his team, keeping freshness and competition high within the squad.

"It's great I'm in that position with strength and depth in the squad. This weekend it will be difficult to pick a team, I'll probably have a headache," he said.

Thomson made nine changes from the 0-0 draw with Celtic to put 10 past Glasgow Women last weekend, with teenagers Kirsty Maclean, Jodi McLeary and Emma Watson all starting.

"There's a lot of young players in our group just now so the future is really looking bright and that is one of our driving forces," said the manager.

Club captain Kathryn Hill returned to the starting line-up for the first time since August having been on the sidelines through injury. A timely homecoming ahead of the cup final.

"Any cup final is exciting," said Hill, who rejoined the club in the summer. "As Rangers players, it's what the club is all about.

"You can't really think about winning the trophy at the start of the game. It's 90 minutes first and foremost and then hopefully at the end of the game we have that trophy, but we do have to treat it like any other game and kind of forget about the big occasion."

Despite going unbeaten and winning their first league title last season, Rangers failed to make the final of either cup competition, with Celtic victorious against Glasgow City in both.

Thomson said: "This is the environment we want to be in. [The players] can handle it, they know that they can handle it."

Does history favour Hibs?

Hibernian captain Joelle Murray has been a part of every League Cup win since the club's first in the 2004-05 season.

"History shows we have done very, very well in cup competitions irrespective of the opposition so I'd like to think that will work in our favour on Sunday as well," she said.

Hibs have faced Glasgow City five times in the final, winning twice, but the Edinburgh side got the better of their long-term rivals in the semi-final. Krystyna Freda's brace sunk the current league leaders and Gibson is urging his players to build on that.

"The Glasgow City win gave us belief that we can beat a team that are higher than us in the league," he said. "If we do our jobs on Sunday, we have the talent to hurt Rangers and the quality to keep them out.

"This is where a club Hibs' size should be, male or female. Getting to semi-finals and finals is the benchmark for this club and the league is how consistent can you be."

Before seeing off City, Hibs thrashed Hamilton Academical and Kilmarnock 8-0.

Despite taking the lead against City at the weekend in their league match, Hibs fell to a 2-1 defeat and remain in sixth place, 17-points worse off than second-place Rangers. But Murray insists the group are full of winners like her.

She said: "I am a born winner. As a footballer, you need that character trait if you're playing at the top level. Everyone in the changing room has that instilled in them."

Murray believes the Hibs squad is full of winners

'The best side the SWPL has seen'

To secure another cup victory, Hibs will need to do what no other side in Scotland has been able to do this season - defeat Rangers.

The sides have met once this term in the league and were separated by Tessel Middag's stunning free-kick.

"There is no denying they are the form team, but form goes out the window in any cup competition, especially a final," said Murray.

"In my opinion, they are the best side the SWPL has seen. While we are record holders in the cup, they have got a lot of players who have won the trophy as well so we know what we are up against," added Gibson.

"But we feel we can beat anyone, especially in a one-off game like Sunday."

Rangers approach the final having been unbeaten domestically since losing to Celtic in the Scottish Cup in February,

"We have an absolute belief in what we are about," said Thomson. "We've managed to attain everything we wanted to do in terms of our style of play and how we're going to problem solve in games, and that's culminated in us having massive confidence going into Sunday.

"Hibs are a big-city club, well-organised and they have some smashing players in there and they'll be a real challenge for us."