Whilst Oxford United find-their-feet on the pitch after some early injury woes, drama looms elsewhere

Oxford United are unbeaten through their last seven games in League One and look to be steadying the ship after some disappointing early results, but BBC Radio Oxford's Jerome Sale explains why he thinks the next couple of months are going to be challenging for United, both on-and-off the pitch.

As we head out of 2022 and into the new year, you cannot help but think the early days of 2023 are going to be so very important for Oxford United.

There's an FA Cup third-round tie against the team who went into the World Cup break with a five point lead at the top of the Premier League.

There's the opening of the transfer window too.

You can debate whether anyone was to blame, but Oxford know they must improve on what they came up with in the summer, and they have a series of matches that will define the remainder of the season.

'24 January will be massive'

League One has consistently proven that a run of wins can propel a team into the promotion race, but the opposite can also be disastrous.

This year the division is so tight - below third place anyway - that it feels certain that at least one club is going to rise (or fall) from nowhere.

Because of the Arsenal game, the "not-a-derby" against Wycombe, has been pushed back to 24 January.

United's long standing rivalry with Swindon Town means that even recent history with their geographically-closest neighbours in Buckinghamshire is not enough to stir deep emotions at the Oxfordshire end of the M40 - but when 24 January arrives it will be massive.

Earlier in the day, before the teams run out at Adams Park, United have an even more significant fixture.

Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet meets to decide whether to lease a triangle of land south of Kidlington to the football club.

Stadium ambitions 'could work'

It's roughly 13 acres and close to the original site that had been proposed at Stratfield Brake and close to Oxford Parkway railway station.

The site is twice the size of the footprint of Brentford's new ground and not too far short of the Brighton's. It absolutely could work for the 18,000-seater stadium Oxford United want to build.

The Triangle has dual carriageways running close to two of its sides and the third side is the main road between Kidlington and Oxford.

I have spoken to plenty of people who live in Kidlington who had never noticed it before (I didn't when I lived there) although that is not to say it's not significant.

The Kidlington Parish Council chair has called the site "iconic" as it represents some of the last remaining green space between the village and the city.

'A knock-back could leave United at square one'

Most who are against United moving to the site do seem to concede it is a "less worse" option than Stratfield Brake, although it is green belt land, and many have still transferred their opposition to The Triangle.

In January, it will be 12 months since consultation began into United moving to the Kidlington area and the time for secrecy and delay is over - the lease runs out at the Kassam Stadium in 2026.

There has been a lot of time and money already poured by Oxford United into something that remains only an aspiration at this point.

In theory the County Council's decision on 24 January is mainly a business decision and it would be for Cherwell District Council to decide on planning permission - but everyone knows it is more than that.

Given the go-ahead and the football club can move forward, try to reassure the sceptics in the local community and work towards building the infrastructure that would support the aim of becoming a top 30 club.

Another knock-back would leave United at square one, in a stadium that fans have never been proud of and one that has never really delivered what it needs to - plus they could be kicked out of soon.

It would mean in the short-to-medium term, the ambitions of the club would have to be scaled back - probably a lot.

It would hurt.

But at least they would know.

You can hear every Oxford United match live on BBC Radio Oxford with Jerome Sale.