Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group A
Vllaznia FemraVllaznia Femra0Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines1

Vllaznia Femra v Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Vllaznia Femra

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 33Williams-Mosier
  • 30Popovic
  • 19Gjergji
  • 6Maliqi
  • 16Gjini
  • 14Franja
  • 10Ramadani
  • 15BerishaBooked at 18mins
  • 8Cavanaugh
  • 11Doçi
  • 7Shala

Substitutes

  • 1Raxhimi
  • 2Vuksani
  • 3Curraj
  • 4Davidson
  • 12Rexhepi
  • 13Piranaj
  • 17Lufo
  • 18Borci
  • 21Kodra
  • 24Saranovic
  • 25Panayiotou
  • 31Baska

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 16Picaud
  • 26Li
  • 5De Almeida
  • 19Cascarino
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 28Yang
  • 11Diani
  • 18Fazer
  • 10Bachmann
  • 24Groenen
  • 22Martens

Substitutes

  • 1Williams
  • 2Simon
  • 6Jean-François
  • 17Thorvaldsdóttir
  • 21Baltimore
  • 23Georgieva
  • 25Folquet
  • 35Ngueleu
  • 36Traore
Referee:
Frida Nielsen

Match Stats

Home TeamVllaznia FemraAway TeamParis Saint-Germain Féminines
Possession
Home21%
Away79%
Shots
Home0
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  2. Post update

    Rrezona Ramadani (Vllaznia Femra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Li Mengwen (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  4. Post update

    Aleksandra Popovic (Vllaznia Femra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Matilda Gjergji.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Li Mengwen (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Aleksandra Popovic.

  9. Post update

    Li Mengwen (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Megi Doçi (Vllaznia Femra).

  11. Post update

    Goal! Vllaznia Femra 0, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  12. Booking

    Gresa Berisha (Vllaznia Femra) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  13. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Gresa Berisha (Vllaznia Femra) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lieke Martens (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Matilda Gjergji.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Laurina Fazer tries a through ball, but Kadidiatou Diani is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Laurina Fazer (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yang Lina with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jackie Groenen with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Matilda Gjergji.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yang Lina.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women3300110119
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines42116157
3Real Madrid Femenino31112204
4Vllaznia Femra4004016-160

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies431081710
2Roma Femminile42116517
3St. Pölten Women310248-43
4Slavia Prague Women300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women4310103710
2Lyon Féminines42119637
3Juventus Femminile41214315
4Zürich Women4004112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino4301174139
2FC Bayern München Ladies43018719
3Benfica Women4202613-76
4Rosengård Women4004310-70
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport