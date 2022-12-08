Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Russell Martin (right) spent four years as a Premier League player with Norwich City

Russell Martin says he does not know how it will feel to be reunited with Norwich City when they visit Swansea City on Saturday.

Former Norwich captain Martin won three promotions during a nine-year stint at the club.

But Swansea's head coach was booed off by Norwich fans in what proved to be his final competitive appearance for the Canaries.

"I have never played against them since," Martin said.

"I went there in pre-season as a manager when we were at MK [Dons], but that's very different.

"I don't know [how it will feel] until we do it. It will be really nice to see a lot of people I know and had some brilliant times with. But I really want to win the game. That's the be all and end all."

Martin made more than 300 appearances for Norwich after joining from Peterborough, initially on loan, in 2009.

He helped the club win the League One title in his first season at Carrow Road and they were promoted to the Premier League 12 months later.

Having been relegated after three years in the top flight, Martin and Norwich climbed back to the highest level in 2015.

But Martin's time at the club came to a sad end under Daniel Farke in 2017-18, after he was substituted during a 4-0 Championship defeat at Millwall - and jeered by fans in the away end.

Having been asked to train with Norwich's under-23s, Martin left for Rangers in January 2018 - although he returned for a testimonial game in 2019.

"Is anyone in football happy with the way their time ends anywhere, especially when you have been somewhere so long?" Martin said.

"You are going to be disappointed when you go from playing such a big part in something to then, all of a sudden, not.

"I got booed off in my last game by my own supporters, so that hurt a lot. But even when I look back at that, they are entitled to their opinion and can do what they want.

"I gave 100% in every game I played there, so I have nothing to be upset about.

"The place, the people at that club and what we did - it's part of me, a huge chunk of my life. But times change, things move on, chapters end.

"When I look back now, it's only your ego that gets upset. When I look back, what's there to be sad about really?"

Joe Allen made two appearances at the World Cup having been out since mid-September with a hamstring injury

Swansea look set to be without Michael Obafemi against Norwich, after the striker picked up what Martin called a "knock" playing for the Republic of Ireland in their friendly against Norway on 17 November.

But Joe Allen is fit to make his Championship return having featured for Wales at the World Cup, and Harry Darling is available despite missing the recent friendlies against Hearts and Dundee United.

Martin, meanwhile, says Swansea are edging closer to agreeing new contracts with Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning.