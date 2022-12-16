Birmingham City v Reading

Yakou Meite (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 21Ruddy
- 28Sanderson
- 4Roberts
- 5Trusty
- 31Bielik
- 2Colin
- 7Bacuna
- 6Mejbri
- 23Longelo
- 8Deeney
- 18Chong
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 11Graham
- 14Leko
- 19James
- 27Bellingham
- 42Chang
Reading
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Lumley
- 27Mbengue
- 24Sarr
- 5McIntyre
- 22Loum
- 17Yiadom
- 10Ince
- 8Hendrick
- 12Baba
- 7Long
- 11Meite
Substitutes
- 2Carroll
- 9Lucas João
- 15Azeez
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 19Fornah
- 21Bouzanis
- 23Hoilett
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Auston Trusty (Birmingham City).
Attempt blocked. Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Ince with a cross.
Yakou Meite (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Yakou Meite (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).
Attempt blocked. Mamadou Loum (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 3, Reading 0. Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri following a set piece situation.
Foul by Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading).
Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Tom Ince (Reading) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Yakou Meite (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Yiadom with a cross.
Tom McIntyre (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).
Foul by Shane Long (Reading).
Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Shane Long (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Roberts (Birmingham City).
Match report to follow.