Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City3ReadingReading0

Birmingham City v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 28Sanderson
  • 4Roberts
  • 5Trusty
  • 31Bielik
  • 2Colin
  • 7Bacuna
  • 6Mejbri
  • 23Longelo
  • 8Deeney
  • 18Chong

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Graham
  • 14Leko
  • 19James
  • 27Bellingham
  • 42Chang

Reading

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 27Mbengue
  • 24Sarr
  • 5McIntyre
  • 22Loum
  • 17Yiadom
  • 10Ince
  • 8Hendrick
  • 12Baba
  • 7Long
  • 11Meite

Substitutes

  • 2Carroll
  • 9Lucas João
  • 15Azeez
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 19Fornah
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 23Hoilett
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamReading
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Yakou Meite (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Auston Trusty (Birmingham City).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Ince with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Yakou Meite (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Yakou Meite (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mamadou Loum (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City 3, Reading 0. Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannibal Mejbri following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading).

  12. Post update

    Emmanuel Longelo (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Ince (Reading) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yakou Meite (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andy Yiadom with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Tom McIntyre (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Shane Long (Reading).

  18. Post update

    Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Shane Long (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Marc Roberts (Birmingham City).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 16th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley22128243232044
2Sheff Utd22125536191741
3Blackburn22120102526-136
4Norwich2210573023735
5Watford229762822634
6Preston229762221134
7Birmingham238872620632
8Millwall229582726132
9Reading23102112433-932
10QPR229492627-131
11Swansea228772729-231
12Sunderland228683025530
13Middlesbrough228683127430
14Luton227962424030
15Coventry208572119229
16Bristol City227693030027
17West Brom216872625126
18Rotherham226882629-326
19Stoke2275102429-526
20Cardiff2274111927-825
21Hull2274112539-1425
22Wigan2266102232-1024
23Blackpool2265112433-923
24Huddersfield2154121927-819
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport