Ryan Porteous is a January target for at least six English Championship clubs - with West Bromwich Albion, Watford, Norwich City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Millwall among the 23-year-old's admirers - and there is also strong foreign interest, but Rangers will not make a move for the Scotland centre-half as he enters the final six months of his contract with Hibernian. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers and Stade Rennais are interested in Jan Gregus, the 31-year-old Slovakia midfielder who is out of contract with Major League Soccer club San Jose Earthquakes on 31 December. (La Gazzeta Express) external-link

Serie A club Salernitana have turned their attention towards other midfield options as they believe 27-year-old Finland international Glen Kamara will find a new lease of life under new Rangers manager Michael Beale after being out of favour under Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Tutto Salernitina) external-link

Celtic and Wolfsburg have shown an interest in signing 25-year-old Ferencvaros midfielder Aissa Laidouni, who would be available for around £3.5m after impressing with Tunisia at the World Cup finals. (Foot Mercato) external-link

New Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston got fans talking with a quickly-deleted Instagram comment that teased a return to the Scottish champions for 31-year-old midfielder Victor Wanyama, his former Montreal team-mate. (Daily Record) external-link

Several J-League clubs are monitoring Yosuke Ideguchi's situation with Celtic and could make a move in January for the 26-year-old midfielder who has made just one start in 12 months since his transfer from Gamba Osaka. (Scottish Sun) external-link

South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung, the 24-year-old currently with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, responded to a question about possible interest from Celtic by saying he knows nothing of any links with European clubs but that it has always been his dream to face world-class players and to enter the European stage. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says he has not heard of any contact from Heart of Midlothian for Callum Paterson and stressed that the 28-year-old Scotland utility player remains part of his plans. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Manchester United are preparing a raid on two Scottish youth prospects Jack Wyllie, the Rangers defender, and James Wilson, the Hearts striker also wanted by the Ibrox club. (The National) external-link