Gemma Grainer succeeded Jayne Ludlow as Wales manager after working for the English Football Association as a coach and age-grade manager for 11 years

Gemma Grainger is in talks to extend her contract as Wales manager.

Grainger was appointed Wales boss in March 2021 and her current deal runs until the conclusion of Euro 2025.

Football Association of Wales [FAW] chief executive Noel Mooney says talks are ongoing over extending Grainger's deal as there has been interest in her.

"We would like to secure Gemma Grainger for a bit longer as well, she is signed up for the Euros and we would like to extend her contract," Mooney said.

"We are in advanced talks to try and extend her contract and we are in the closing stages - I would say - of those discussions and trying to keep her until 2027 because she's just been fantastic with us."

Grainger's tenure as Wales boss has been successful, despite her side falling short in their bid to qualify for a first major tournament.

Wales finished second in their World Cup qualifying group and reached a play-off, falling at the last hurdle in the final as they were defeated 2-1 by Switzerland in Zurich.

However, it was a positive campaign with Wales regularly breaking their attendance record, culminating in a crowd of 15,200 at the Cardiff City Stadium witnessing their 1-0 play-off win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Wales will find out who they will face in Euro 2025 qualifying when the draw is made early next year.

Mooney says Wales' progress has attracted interest in Grainger's services, which has intensified the FAW's efforts to extend her contract to include the 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign.

"Gemma is in hot demand, I can tell you, there are a lot of people looking at Gemma," Mooney told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"It is natural when you're doing really well that people will look at you."

