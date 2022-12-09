Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Otis Khan has scored three times in 16 appearances for Grimsby this season

Grimsby midfielder Otis Khan is targeting a call-up to the Pakistan national side.

The 27-year-old, who is from Ashton-Under-Lyne, qualifies for the country through his late grandfather.

Khan previously turned down the opportunity to play for Pakistan when he was a teenager.

"Last time I was only 17 or 18 but they've been talking to me again and it's definitely something I'd like to do," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"There's World Cup qualifiers coming up for them and the Asian competitions as well.

"I've spoke to Zesh Rehman, who played for them a number of times, and he's been really helpful and given me a lot of advice over the years."

Former Fulham, QPR and Bradford defender Rehman won 25 caps for Pakistan between 2005 and 2019.

Pakistan are currently ranked 194th in the world, between Djibouti and the Cayman Islands.